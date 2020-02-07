What is capital gains tax?

Capital gains tax (CGT) is a tax that is applied to any profits you make when you dispose of something you own for more than £6,000. This can be by selling the item or swapping/giving it away. It is the gain you make that is taxed, not the amount of money received.

This can include:

Personal possessions (apart from your car)

A second property or buy-to-let (but not your main home)

Shares that are not in an ISA or Personal Equity Plan (PEP)

Business asset

What is the tax-free allowance?

Every year, individuals are granted an 'annual exempt amount'. You only have to pay capital gains tax on your overall gains above your tax-free allowance.

For the 2021/22 tax year the individual capital gains tax-free allowance is £12,300. For couples that are married or in civil partnerships, the allowance is £24,600. You cannot carry any unused allowance forward to the next year.

Couples who are married or in a civil partnership are free to transfer assets to each other without being charged CGT.

What is the current capital gains tax rate?

There are actually two different CGT rates, one that applies to property and one for other assets.

The CGT rates you pay depends on which tax bracket applies to you. For the 2021/22 tax year the rates are as follows: