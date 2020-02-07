Scams & fraud guides

When it comes to protecting your data, you are the first line of defence. There's no foolproof way to protect your data but a few steps can go a long way. Here are 10 tips to help you keep your data safe.
Having your accounts hacked can be frightening, especially if fraudsters get hold of your bank details or private data. Here is what you need to do if you think you have been hacked.
We now buy everything from holidays to groceries online and use the internet for much more besides. But while there are countless benefits you do need to protect yourself. Here's how to stay safe online.
Spam texts are not only a minor irritation but also a menace that catches out even the savviest of mobile users. Here is how to stop spam texts dead in their tracks.
You don't know where your old PC might end up after you get rid of it. Here's how to dispose of old laptop computers to ensure your personal data doesn't end up in the wrong hands.
Don't panic. Here are some steps you can take to report and replace your items and reduce your risk of fraud.
If you are worried about the authenticity of a company, it is always worth doing some research. We look at how to check if a company is legit, UK rules, and how you can find out whether to trust a company or avoid them at all costs.
Don't panic. If you think you've been a victim of fraud, these simple steps can help you protect yourself and stop fraudsters in their tracks.
If you're not sure a website is secure, there are quick and easy ways to check you aren't risking your personal information. Here are 5 ways to check if a website is legit.