Scams & fraud guides

How to keep your bank details safe online

We now buy everything from holidays to groceries online and use the internet for much more besides. But while there are countless benefits you do need to protect yourself. Here's how to stay safe online.

I think I've been scammed, what do I do?

Don't panic. If you think you've been a victim of fraud, these simple steps can help you protect yourself and stop fraudsters in their tracks.

5 ways to check a website is legit

If you're not sure a website is secure, there are quick and easy ways to check you aren't risking your personal information. Here are 5 ways to check if a website is legit.

How to check if a company is legit, UK regulations, and how to avoid risking your money and data

Before you give a new company your business, it’s important to check that they are legitimate and that you aren’t risking your money or your data. Find out how with our guide.

What to do if you get hacked

Having your accounts hacked can be frightening, especially if fraudsters get hold of your bank details or private data. Here is what you need to do if you think you have been hacked.

The Quarterly Fraud and Cyber Crime Report | July - September 2021

Money.co.uk have reviewed the latest figures from Action Fraud, to uncover fraud and cyber crime activity in the UK.

How to keep your data safe

When it comes to protecting your data, you are the first line of defence. There's no foolproof way to protect your data but a few steps can go a long way. Here are 10 tips to help you keep your data safe.

What to do if your purse or wallet gets lost or stolen

Don't panic. Here are some steps you can take to report and replace your items and reduce your risk of fraud.

Don't pass on your personal data when you dispose of your old computer

You don't know where your old PC might end up after you get rid of it. Here's how to dispose of old laptop computers to ensure your personal data doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

How to stop spam text messages

Spam texts are not only a minor irritation but also a menace that catches out even the savviest of mobile users. Here is how to stop spam texts dead in their tracks.

