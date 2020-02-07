How council tax works

What is council tax?

It is a property tax charged by councils in the UK. The tax is used to pay for local services and repairs, like waste disposal, police and fire departments etc.

You usually pay council tax if:

You own or rent a home in the UK

You are over 18 years' old

If you have just moved into a new property, contact your local council and let them know. They will then send you a bill in the post.

How much is it?

To quickly find out how much council tax you need to pay, contact your local council.

The amount you pay is based on the value of your property, and calculated using tiered tax bands.

What is your tax band?

Properties were put into council tax bands based on their values on 1st April 1991 for England and Scotland, and 1st April 2003 for Wales.

You can work out what your property's value would have been by using the Nationwide House Price Index, even if it was built after the calculation date.