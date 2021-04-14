Our study looked at the number of TikTok views clocked up for videos tagged with 100 different dog breed names, from Sproodle to Borzoi, Greyhound to Samoyed. We also took a look at some of the most popular dog accounts on TikTok to see how much our favourite canine influencers could be earning for their screen time.

If you love your pup enough to share them with the world on TikTok, then it’s worth making sure they’re protected with the best insurance. We can help you compare costs for dog insurance to make sure you get the best deal.

The most watched dog breed on TikTok

There is a clear leader of the pack when it comes to which doggies are clocking up the most TikTok views. One breed is way out in front as the most camera-ready canine, but the top 12 breeds have all clocked up over 1 billion views, and counting!

The Golden Retriever takes the biscuit as the most watched dog breed on TikTok with 9.2 billion views, that’s nearly 5 billion views more than the second most popular TikTok dog, German Shepherds.

In third place, the Chihuahua takes bronze as TikTok’s most popular dog, beating Pugs, Poodles and Pomeranians.

Canine cash: Dog influencer earnings on TikTok

With so many people turning to TikTok for their dog-fix, we took a look at some of the most popular dog accounts on the platform who’ve amassed millions of likes or followers.