A workplace pension is a scheme that employers are legally obliged to offer their employees to help them save for their retirement.

As an employer, you must automatically enrol any eligible employees into a workplace pension scheme and contribute at least a minimum amount towards it.

Current rules set the total minimum contribution at 8%, with at least 3% coming from the employer.

There are two main types of workplace pension schemes:

Defined contribution schemes

T hese are schemes where the money is paid in by both the employer and the employee’s contributions and then invested by a pension provider. The value of the pay-out can therefore rise or fall depending on how the investment performs.

Defined benefit schemes

a lso known as final salary schemes, these pay out a fixed amount depending on how long an employee has worked for you and how much they earned. However, they are a high-risk and expensive option for employers, which is why most are now closed to new members.