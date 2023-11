Business life insurance is designed to protect a company financially if a business owner or employee becomes critically ill or dies. It can help ensure the business survives by paying out a lump sum that could cover the cost of hiring replacement staff or cover the loss of earnings. It can also offer benefits to staff such as income protection.

Running a business comes with risk and without adequate financial protection in place, you could run into serious financial difficulty if a member of staff were to die or fall seriously ill.

Do you need to provide life insurance to employees?

There’s no legal requirement to offer life insurance to employees but there are benefits in doing so for both your business and employees.

For a start, business life insurance is a relatively inexpensive but valuable benefit to those currently uninsured. It can provide your employees with peace of mind that their loved ones will be taken care of financially if they die, and it’s more convenient and cheaper than taking out a policy themselves.

By offering this benefit as a company, you can make employees feel valued and cared for, improving morale and helping you attract and retain talent.