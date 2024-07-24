Gia is an intern for money.co.uk, working with the digital marketing team. Gia is studying BSc Economics at University of Birmingham and is about to go into her final year.

As an Economic student, Gia is eager to make her mark in the dynamic world of finance and technology. With a strong passion for understanding the intricate workings of markets and the global economy, Gia's constantly seeking opportunities to expand her knowledge and contribute to the field.

Gia has actively engaged in projects that have allowed her to apply theoretical concepts to real-world scenarios. Gia's interested in learning various coding languages - recognising the importance of technology in the field of economics.