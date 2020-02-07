Mortgage news

Find out the latest news about house prices, interest rates, stamp duty and all things mortgages here.
The places in the UK it’s easiest - and hardest - to afford a home on the a local salary have been named, with some unlucky people needing to find more than 27 times their annual income to afford a home near where they live.
Finding the best possible mortgage rate can be tough, so use our guide to compare the top fixed-rate and tracker deals available with LTVs starting from 95%
House prices rose again in March, by 1.1% monthly and 6.5% annually according to Halifax, thanks to the extension of the stamp duty holiday and the continued recovery of the economy as the coronavirus pandemic pushed up demand for new homes.