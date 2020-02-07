Mortgage news

<Mortgages

Row of semi-detached houses in Oxford

The most and least affordable places to buy a home

The places in the UK it’s easiest - and hardest - to afford a home on the a local salary have been named, with some unlucky people needing to find more than 27 times their annual income to afford a home near where they live.

Roof over interest rate percentage

The best fixed rate and tracker mortgage rates available in April by LTV

Finding the best possible mortgage rate can be tough, so use our guide to compare the top fixed-rate and tracker deals available with LTVs starting from 95%

House prices soar to record high of £254,606 in March, Halifax reports

House prices rose again in March, by 1.1% monthly and 6.5% annually according to Halifax, thanks to the extension of the stamp duty holiday and the continued recovery of the economy as the coronavirus pandemic pushed up demand for new homes.