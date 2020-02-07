What is Quote me happy best for?

Quote me happy car insurance can be relatively low cost, though you must meet its specific definitions of a cautious driver to be eligible. Quotemehappy.com should appeal to people that like doing things online, but there is also 24-hour emergency support and a round-the-clock dedicated claims line.

A courtesy car can be provided while audio equipment, windscreens and personal belongings are also covered. You get 90 days cover for Europe as standard. There are quite a few optional extras as well.

What does Quote me happy car insurance cover?

Motor legal services - Provided a car accident is not your fault, quote me happy can cover up to £100,000 legal costs. It will also pay up to £10,000 in legal fees for your defence should you be prosecuted for a motoring offence. There is a 24-hour helpline offering legal advice.

Glass repair or replacement - Damage to your window, windscreen or sunroof is covered, though with a £10 excess for repair and a £115 excess for replacement. You should use one of quote me happy’s approved repairers.

24-hour emergency support - If you’ve been in an accident, quote me happy will send someone to fix your car or take it to one of their approved garages for repair.

Personal accident cover - You get up to £5,000 of personal accident cover per year, with a maximum of £2,500 for each claim.

Courtesy car - Quote me happy says it will provide a courtesy car subject to availability, though not outside Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. It will not provide a courtesy car if your car is written off or stolen.

New car replacement - A replacement will be made of the same make, model and specification in the event your car is damaged beyond economical repair or stolen and not recovered. This only applies if you purchased your car from new within the past 12 months.

Car recovery and approved repairer - Your car will be recovered and taken to one of quote me happy’s approved repairers following an accident if the car cannot be driven. You and your passengers will also be given a lift home.

European cover - You will be covered for driving your car around Europe, including the EU, Switzerland and Norway. Trips abroad must be no longer than 90 days.

Audio equipment - Your audio equipment is covered up to either £500 or £1000, depending on your policy.

Personal belongings cover - Up to £150 of cover for personal belongings such as handbags or sunglasses is included for claims of damage to or theft of your car.