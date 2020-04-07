<Authors

Author

hannah-maundrell

Hannah MaundrellFormer Editor in Chief

Hannah Maundrell is the former Editor in Chief of Money.co.uk.

During her time here she wrote extensively on consumer issues, personal finances and more - becoming a frequent expert commentator on the BBC news channels and radio, the national press and other media.

Young couple moving into new house

Guide to buying a house

Buying a house is complicated, often stressful, but extremely satisfying if you get it right. Knowing what to expect and how to go about it the right way is crucial. Follow our guide on how to buy a house and find out what you need to know in these easy(ish) steps.

