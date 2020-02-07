Ellie Austin-Williams is a London-based personal finance writer. Alongside writing content for a range of brands in the financial product and services industries, Ellie writes articles on money management and financial wellbeing for various publications.

Ellie is the founder of an online network, This Girl Talks Money, which she established to help millennial readers to improve their personal finance management and financial wellbeing. Ellie is also the host of a podcast aimed at opening the conversation about money on the Restless Network, called Take it to the Bank.