Cathy has been a journalist since 2001, starting her career writing about mortgages and property then becoming editor of a mortgage and home buying magazine. Before going freelance in 2018 she worked at Which? for 12 years, first as a money researcher and writer then as an editor in the money, home, tech and cars teams.

While working in the money team at Which? she investigated pawn brokers, mystery shopped will writers and uncovered the best financial products to help consumers get a good deal. Her final role as technology editor saw her getting to grips with smart home technology and covering the latest tech from Las Vegas.

Publications she has written for as a freelancer include Loveproperty.com, Lovemoney.com, The i Paper, the London Evening Standard, Expert Reviews, The Money Edit, Which? and Which? Computing.

You can find out more about Cathy on LinkedIn or follow her on Twitter.

