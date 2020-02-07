Adrian is an NCTJ-trained personal finance and business journalist. He has written for the Observer, Guardian, Telegraph, Bloomberg Money, Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun, Times and many business and trade publications.

He cut his teeth on the Teletext City desk in the late 1990s writing news and features, from consumer scam complaints to pensions and overseas property. Writing for TV screens – a great deal smaller then – was an act of compression and discipline. He’s a strong believer in diversity, low transaction costs and simplicity. Stick to the plan and keep going, he suggests.