Allica Business Rewards Account details

Business account fee
£0 monthly
FSCS protection On eligible deposits*
Up to £85,000
Receiving payments
Free & unlimited

Good to know

  • Allica Bank Savings pot is an exclusive feature of the Business Rewards Account**
  • Dedicated relationship manager
  • Up to 4.33% AER*** (variable)
  • Up to 1.5% cashback****
  • No monthly fees
  • Manage online or on the app

* Find out more about your eligibility for FSCS coverage here. 

**To access the Savings Pot, you will need to open a Business Rewards Account which is Allica Bank's business current account.

***Rate includes standard rate of 3.33% AER (minimum balance applies) plus a 0.5% boost each month for 15 outgoing transfers in the previous month, and a 0.5% boost for six months when you complete a switch with CASS. Rates correct as of 9 May 2025. ‘AER’ stands for Annual Equivalent Rate. Subject to eligibility see Savings Pot Key Product Information for details. 

****Cashback is variable based on eligibility and spend. See limits and fees here.