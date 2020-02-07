1% cashback uncapped & you could earn a welcome bonus*
Barclaycard Select Cashback Business Credit Card
Purchases
26.2% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
26.2% APR
*1% cashback uncapped on business spending. You could receive a welcome bonus of up to £85 cashback. **Earn £85 cashback for spending £5,000 or more across the first three statement months.
Subject to application, financial circumstances and borrowing history. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. Apply by 22nd June 2023.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 26.2% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 26.2% APR (variable).