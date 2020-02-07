<Company credit card

Barclaycard Payments Select Cashback Business Credit Card

1% cashback uncapped on business spending. You could receive a welcome bonus of up to £85 cashback.*

View deal

*Earn £85 cashback for spending £5,000 or more across the first three statement months. Subject to application, financial circumstances and borrowing history. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. Apply by 22nd June.

1% cashback uncapped & you could earn a welcome bonus*
Barclaycard Select Cashback Business Credit Card
Purchases
26.2% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
26.2% APR
Barclaycard Select Cashback Business Credit Card
*1% cashback uncapped on business spending. You could receive a welcome bonus of up to £85 cashback. **Earn £85 cashback for spending £5,000 or more across the first three statement months.
Subject to application, financial circumstances and borrowing history. Eligibility and T&Cs apply. Apply by 22nd June 2023.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 26.2% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 26.2% APR (variable).
Earn cashback on purchases and travel costs
Barclaycard Premium Plus Business Credit Card
Purchases
19% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£150
Representative APR (variable)
55.1% APR
Barclaycard Premium Plus Business Credit Card
£150 account fee applies per account. No additional cardholder fees. The approval of your application depends on financial circumstances and borrowing history, so do the terms you may be offered. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 19% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 55.1% APR (variable).
Free unlimited 1% cashback
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Purchases
29.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£0
Representative APR (variable)
34.3% APR
Capital on Tap Business Credit Card
Earn points on all card spend, and redeem for unlimited free 1% cashback or e-gift cards. Upgrade to Business Rewards for £99 to also redeem points for Avios, and to receive 10,000 bonus points when you spend £5,000 in your first 3 months.
No monthly or annual fees, free UK ATM withdrawals and 0% commission on FX. Available to limited companies and LLPs. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.3% APR (variable).
10,000 bonus points available
Capital on Tap Business Rewards Card
Purchases
29.9% p.a. variable
Annual fee
£99
Representative APR (variable)
34.3% APR
Capital on Tap Business Rewards Card
10,000 bonus points available! Earn 1 point for every £1 of card spend. Redeem 1 point for 1p (1% cashback) or 1 Avios. Free UK ATM withdrawals and 0% commission on FX. T&Cs apply.
Available to limited companies and limited liability partnerships.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 29.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.3% APR (variable).
This is a charge card
American Express® Business Gold Card
Purchases
Interest rates are not applicable*
Annual fee
£0 in the first year, £175 thereafter
Representative APR (variable)
Interest rates are not applicable*
American Express® Business Gold Card
*Charge cards are not the same as Credit cards, while no interest applies you will incur fees and debt collection costs if you fail to pay your balance back in full and on time each month.
Representative Example: Interest rates are not applicable to Charge cards.
Eligibility
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.