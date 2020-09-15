What is a guarantor loan?

The key difference between a guarantor loan and other loans is that you need a third party – typically a family member or friend – to “guarantee” to pay off the debt if you can’t. The mechanics of the loan are the same as with other types: you borrow money from a lender then pay it back in instalments, which include interest.

Guarantor loans are designed for those who may not be eligible for standard loans because they have a poor credit history. Lenders are more likely to grant this type of loan to those with bad credit because it reduces their risk – if the borrower defaults at any time on their repayments, the guarantor steps in to pay back the loan.

Bear in mind that the interest on guarantor loans is often extremely high, sometimes as much as 50% APR. Debt charity StepChange warns that this means you could end up paying back more than double the amount you borrowed over the period of the loan.