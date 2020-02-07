Compare start-up business loans to find the finance you need to get your business venture up and running.
Prepare a business plan
Write a business plan to show your lender. After that, you should be in a position to apply for funding - as well as having a better idea of what you need to borrow and what you can afford to repay.
Compare your options
Look through the options below to find the best start-up loan. Terms and repayments vary between providers so check any conditions attached to the loan.
Apply for the loan
Always compare quotes online to ensure you get the best deal. for you. Once you've decided on the product you want, apply on the provider's website by clicking "View deal".
A start-up loan is a lump sum borrowed from a lender to help finance a new business. They can be used to help get companies up and running, but you don't have to apply on day one.
You can apply for a start-up loan even if you have an existing business, but your business has to be less than three years old.
In an effort to help people start more businesses, the government runs its own business start up loan scheme.
They're not the same as business grants and so have to be repaid, but there are some advantages.
Government-backed start-up loans let you borrow between £500 and £25,000 and have:
Fixed interest rates of 6% a year
No application fee
No early repayment charges
Terms of between one and five years
They also offer free support and guidance to help write a business plan and 12 months of business mentoring for successful applicants.
But they're not for everyone. There are exclusions to both what sort of business you can start and what you can spend the money on. You also need to pass a credit and affordability check before you get the money.
Bear in mind that you might well be able to find cheaper rates, borrow more money or find a deal that lets you repay over a longer term elsewhere.
You can use the funds gained through a start-up loan for most business expenses. They can help with set-up costs, cash flow or pay for your premises. They can also be used to cover recruitment and marketing costs.
In short, you can spend start-up loans on:
Buying stock
Buying equipment
Marketing
Paying workplace rent
Staff wages
Recruitment
Training
If you're thinking of taking out a business start-up loan, it's a good idea to compare the rates offered by each lender in the table above as this will translate into reduced repayments down the line.
Get information on everything from choosing a name to registering your company and employing staff.
Like most other loan types, start-up business loans enable you to borrow money from a business lender for a fixed term. In return, you agree to repay that loan with interest.
The amount available can vary from as little as £500 to £5 million – it depends on the lender and the loan you choose.
Check the terms and conditions for any loan that may be applicable to your business – you may still be eligible for one of the start-up loans listed above if your business was set up within the past two years.
No, not anyone can access a start-up loan as you need to meet a set of eligibility requirements. These are outlined below:
You need to be:
18 or over
A UK resident
Eligible to work in the UK
Your business must be:
Less than three years old
UK-based
In addition, you’ll might need to go through the usual credit checks and demonstrate that you can afford the repayments, depending on the type of loan and how your business is structured.
First, see what loans and grants are out there by looking online.
You can get a good idea of what’s available using our comparison table. Depending on your circumstances, you may find several options to help you.
Consider the following when choosing the best business start-up loan for you:
Focus your search on lenders offering your desired loan amount
Get a rough idea of how much interest you could pay by comparing rates
Apply for the loan with the lowest Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
The best way to find the lowest APR for the amount you plan to borrow is to compare as many start-up loans as possible.
The industry you operate in may constrain the options available to you, but most businesses should be able to access some kind of loan. Be sure to check your eligibility for any loan before applying.
How long you have been operating is another factor. For example, cash-advance loans are only open to businesses that have been trading for a certain length of time, while government start-up loans are restricted to newly established businesses.
Start-up loans tend to be unsecured, so you shouldn’t need to offer up any assets as security to get a start-up business loan.
You’ll need two things in place before applying for a start-up business loan - a cash-flow forecast and a business plan.
This demonstrates your business is a serious proposition to lenders and that you’ve given plenty of thought to how you’ll get it up and running.
If you’re unsure how your business plan and cash-flow forecast should look, search for some templates online.
You can read our full guide to writing a business plan here, and we've rounded up some of the best business and cashflow forecast templates on our starting a business hub.
No, unlike start-up loans, grants don’t have to be paid back and there's no interest to pay either.
Small business grants are typically available from your local council and could provide funds - for example, £1,000 - to help you get your business idea off the ground.
There's no guarantee that your enterprise will receive a grant, however, in which case you may need to apply for a start-up loan instead.
You can read our full guide to all the different ways to fund your business idea here.
It's important to resist the urge to overspend when your business gets a sudden injection of cash. The following tips can help ensure that you use the money wisely:
Stick to the plan: make sure you spend the money as forecast when you applied for the loan
Keep separate bank accounts: put the loan funds in a separate account to your everyday business account. This will help you keep track of how much you have already spent and how much remains
Set up automatic repayments: setting up a standing order to repay the loan means you won't miss any instalments and risk damaging your credit record
Stay in touch with your lender: communication is key to a strong relationship and that can be useful if you need to borrow more in the future
As with any loan, the most important thing is making sure you can meet the repayments.
There are a few benefits to start-up loans that you might not have thought about:
Credit score: If you make all your repayments on time and in full, you'll build a good credit rating for your business. This makes borrowing easier in the future
Unsecured funding: Start-up loans tend to be unsecured, so you won't usually need to put forward any assets as security. This means your business and home are safe, whatever happens
Full autonomy: If you get a loan, you remain in charge of all your business decisions. This may not be the case if you use an investor instead of a loan
Yes, you can get a start up business loan for a home business. However, you should still check with each lender to check your business is eligible to apply.
Yes, you can use a start up loan to pay for wages but only if you include wages as part of your loan application.
Some lenders require you to have a business account with them to qualify for a business loan, but some are more flexible. Ask before you apply.
Yes, you can repay a start up loan early but you may get an interest penalty based on your remaining loan balance. Check with your lender if you can afford to repay your loan early.
