What is a start-up business loan?

A start-up loan is a lump sum borrowed from a lender to help finance a new business. They can be used to help get companies up and running, but you don't have to apply on day one.

You can apply for a start-up loan even if you have an existing business, but your business has to be less than three years old.

How does the government start up business loan scheme work?

In an effort to help people start more businesses, the government runs its own business start up loan scheme.

They're not the same as business grants and so have to be repaid, but there are some advantages.

Government-backed start-up loans let you borrow between £500 and £25,000 and have:

Fixed interest rates of 6% a year

No application fee

No early repayment charges

Terms of between one and five years

They also offer free support and guidance to help write a business plan and 12 months of business mentoring for successful applicants.

But they're not for everyone. There are exclusions to both what sort of business you can start and what you can spend the money on. You also need to pass a credit and affordability check before you get the money.

Bear in mind that you might well be able to find cheaper rates, borrow more money or find a deal that lets you repay over a longer term elsewhere.

What can start-up loans be spent on?

You can use the funds gained through a start-up loan for most business expenses. They can help with set-up costs, cash flow or pay for your premises. They can also be used to cover recruitment and marketing costs.

In short, you can spend start-up loans on:

Buying stock

Buying equipment

Marketing

Paying workplace rent

Staff wages

Recruitment

Training

If you're thinking of taking out a business start-up loan, it's a good idea to compare the rates offered by each lender in the table above as this will translate into reduced repayments down the line.