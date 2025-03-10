Find the right business solutions

Exclusive - Get your first 6 months of Pro completely free!

Monzo Business Lite Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
Monzo Business customers get free UK bank transfers, effortless accounting via receipt uploads, 24/7 customer support and money management with Pots. They can receive payments through a single link. Earn 1.50% AER (variable) on money in your Instant Access Pots. Interest paid monthly. T&Cs apply.
Must be UK Resident and a limited company or sole trader.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £150 cashback when you open a Tide business bank account

Tide Business Bank Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
Register your business for £14.99 through Tide with Companies House, Get a Free instant saver account which gives you 3.81% AER when you sign up for your Tide business bank account. Eligibility and T&Cs apply.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback & Earn 3.81% AER (variable) T&Cs Apply.

Tide Business and Savings Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
To be eligible for the £200 Cashback offer, open both a Tide Instant Saver and Tide Business Bank Account. Ts&Cs Apply. New Tide members receive a 0.77% AER boost on the standard 3.04% AER on unlimited balances until
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Earn up to 4.58% AER (variable)* on your company’s spare cash

Allica Bank Business Current Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
*Rate includes standard rate of 3.58% AER (minimum balance applies) plus a 0.5% boost each month if you make 15 bank transfers out of the account in the previous month, and a 0.5% boost for six months if you complete a switch with CASS.
Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Free day-to-day online business banking

Virgin Money M Account for Business

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
Free online day-to-day business banking (excludes CHAPS and international payments). For business with annual turnover less than £1 million.
Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Moneyfacts Business Current Account 2023 5 Star Rating

Virgin Money Business Current Account

Account fee
£6.50 per month
Free Banking Duration
25 months free, then £6.50 per month
Interest rate
0% AER
25 months' fee free day-to-day banking for start-ups and switchers (excludes CHAPS and international payments).. Includes free MasterCard business savings, debit card cashback, plus digital money management tools.
This account is available for eligible businesses with a turnover of less than 6.5m. Please allow up to 72 hours from registering your business with Companies House, before starting an application. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Scale and save with global payments, multi-currency accounts, and smarter spending

Revolut Business Basic Account

Account fee
No account fee
Free Banking Duration
Free
Interest rate
0% AER
Business account with multi-currency wallets and smart debit cards. Track expenses, set up teams and permissions and accept online card payments easily. Integrated with your accounting software of choice. Hold and exchange 25+ currencies.
Revolut Business is not a fully licensed bank in the UK. Instead, your funds are safeguarded by licensed banks. T&Cs apply. The basic fee is valid until the 11th of March 2025. After this date, the fee will increase to £10.00 per month
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
No monthly account fee for 12 months*

Barclays Start-up Business Account

Account fee
£8.50
Free Banking Duration
12 months free, then £8.50 per month
Interest rate
0% AER
*Businesses with existing Barclays business current accounts aren't eligible for 12 months no monthly fee. After 12 months, you'll pay £8.50 per month. Fees and charges apply in line with the business account tariff which may be subject to change. 18+
Access to discounted services via key partners to help you set up and run your business effectively, worth over £5000. Terms and conditions apply per partner, see partner website for details.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
No monthly account fee for 12 months*

Barclays Switchers Business Account for turnover up to £400,000

Account fee
£8.50
Free Banking Duration
12 months free, then £8.50 per month
Interest rate
0% AER
*Businesses with existing Barclays business current accounts aren't eligible for 12 months no monthly fee. After 12 months, you'll pay £8.50 per month. Fees and charges apply in line with the business account tariff which may be subject to change. 18+
Access to discounted services via key partners to help you set up and run your business effectively, worth over £5000. Terms and conditions apply per partner, see partner website for details.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Get £200 Cashback & Earn 3.81% AER (variable) . T&Cs Apply.

Tide Instant Saver

Term
Instant access
Open with
Any amount
Interest rate
3.81% AER variable inc. 0.77% fixed bonus until 01/06/25
To be eligible for the £200 Cashback offer, open both a Tide Instant Saver and Tide Business Bank Account. Ts&Cs Apply. New Tide customers receive a 0.77% AER boost on the standard 3.04% AER until 01/06/25, after which the standard rate applies with no interest earned on balances over £75,000.
3.81% AER variable inc. 0.75% fixed bonus until 01/06/2025.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13%3.75%3.04%3.81%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£0
Minimum Age18 years
Earn up to 4.58% AER (variable)*, interest paid monthly

Allica Bank Instant Access Savings

Term
Instant access
Open with
£50,000
Interest rate
4.58% AER variable
*Rate includes standard rate of 3.58% AER (minimum balance applies) plus a 0.5% boost each month if you make 15 bank transfers out of the account in the previous month, and a 0.5% boost for six months if you complete a switch with CASS.
Eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£50,0003.83%4.58%3.58%4.58%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£50,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
No fees or charges. No maximum balance. You can't make withdrawals without notice

Virgin Money Online 120 Day Notice Account

Term
120 days notice
Open with
£1
Interest rate
4.07% AER variable
You can't change your notice period. The rate is variable and is 0.50% Below Bank of England (BoE) base rate. Interest paid on this account will change by the end of the next working day after the BoE's base rate change. Virgin Money is a trading name of Clydesdale Bank PLC. Terms and eligibility criteria apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£14%4%4.07%4.07%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Top up or access your savings instantly. No fees or charges

Virgin Money Business Access Savings Account

Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
3.55% AER variable
Save from £1 up to a maximum of £2 million with monthly interest. Rates are variable. Check the rate at point of application, as it may change. Terms and eligibility criteria apply
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£13.49%3.49%3.55%3.55%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Business Savings Provider of the Year 2025 (Moneynet)

Hampshire Trust Bank - Easy Access SME Tracker

Term
Instant access
Open with
Any amount
Interest rate
3.90% AER variable
Apply and manage online. Save from £20k - £1m with unlimited deposits and withdrawals. Tracks Bank of England base rate for peace of mind. Ideal for UK-based businesses, charities, clubs, associations and societies.
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0003.9%3.9%3.9%3.9%
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Winner - Money Comms Best Easy Access Business Savings

Cynergy Bank Business Saver

Term
Instant access
Open with
£1
Interest rate
4.00% AER variable
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£03.93%3.93%4%4%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£1
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £85,000

Allica Bank 180 Day Notice Account

Term
180 days notice
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
4.45% AER variable
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0004.45%4.45%4.45%4.45%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £85,000

Allica Bank 1 Year Fixed Rate Account

Term
1 year
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
4.40% AER fixed
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0004.4%4.4%4.4%4.4%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £85,000

Allica Bank 95 Day Notice Account

Term
95 days notice
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
4.40% AER variable
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0004.4%4.4%4.4%4.4%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Covered by FSCS up to £85,000

Allica Bank 6 Month Fixed Rate Account

Term
6 months
Open with
£20,000
Interest rate
4.25% AER fixed
More Information
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAERAER
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£20,0004.21%4.21%4.25%4.25%
Eligibility
Minimum Initial Deposit£20,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
No years of registered trading required

Nationwide Finance Business Loan

Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£6,000 to £10,000,000
Loan term
12 months to 72 months
Nationwide Finance is a Direct Funder. They help over 50,000 businesses each year get finance. Same day decision and funds in 24 hours. Rated Excellent 5* on Trustpilot and Google. No.1 direct funder for new starts and established businesses.
Get a decision within 24 hours

iwoca Business Loan

Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £1,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 60 months
iwoca offers same-day funding with no impact on your credit score. To apply, your business must have a minimum annual turnover of £25,000, at least 3 months of trading, and be registered with Companies House.
Same day funding available

Capify Business Loan

Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £1,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 60 months
Capify is a trusted direct lending offering same day access to funds. Minimum 12 months trading and £120,000+ annual turnover. Secured & unsecured loan options available. Eligibility check won't impact your credit score. Rated Excellent on Trustpilot and funded over £1.2billion.
Minimum trading history – 24 months, minimum annual turnover - £200,000

Think Business Loans Business Loan

Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£25,000 to £5,000,000
Loan term
3 months to 72 months
Think are authorised and regulated by the FCA. Their tech enabled experts will match your business across 100's of lenders and products to find the option that’s right for you. Their service is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot.
Think are a credit broker and not a lender. Minimum turnover is £200,000 with 1 year trading.
Minimum trading history – 24 months, minimum annual turnover - £100,000

Funding Xchange Business Loan

Loan Type
Unsecured term loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £500,000
Loan term
1 month to 120 months
Funding Xchange is a credit broker, not a lender. Funding Xchange puts you in control of your business funding giving you access to indicative funding offers within 3 minutes.
Minimum annual turnover of £100,000, trading history of 18 months and Companies House registration are required.