Compare Our Top 8 Best Pet Insurance 2021 - From £3.01/month

Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Your pet getting ill or injured can be distressing and expensive. The best pet insurance can cover the cost of your vet bills and more.
Up to £10,000 vet fees cover and £0 excess option
Unlimited free video vet calls, behavioural, and nutritional consultations
Dental cover as standard for accident and illness
Exclusive membership rewards and discounts with our partners
T&Cs apply
Your pet is part of the family, so something happening to them can be a worrying and stressful experience.
If you can get the best pet insurance, UK wide, you should be able to avoid some of these stresses. With the cover to meet the cost of your pet's vet bills, you can focus on making sure they get the care they need.
The right pet insurance can cover the cost of potentially expensive issues, as well as providing some welcome peace of mind.
Accident only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the most basic, cheapest pet insurance. Some policies give a low level of cover for vet fees if your pet gets ill as a result of their accident.
A time limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition, for a set time period (usually one year). Once the time period has expired, you will have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max benefit pet insurance policy will let you claim for vet treatment, plus select other costs, up to a set limit, such as £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out once your costs begin to exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
1
Compare our pet insurance deals
Choose the deal from our table that best suits your lifestyle and the needs of your pet.
2
Tell your chosen provider about your pet
Fill out the quote form with your chosen provider. This will include details such as your pet's age and breed.
3
Tell your chosen provider about yourself
Your provider will likely need certain details, such as your address and phone number.
4
Adjust for the level of cover you need
Tell your provider how much cover you will need to meet the cost of for your pet's vet bills.
5
Choose the best policy for your pet
Purchase your pet insurance policy, or select an alternative provider to compare quotes.
Pet insurance will cover the cost of vet treatment for your pet if they are unfortunate enough to have an accident or get sick. It can also cover the cost of losing your pet, such as through theft or straying. If you are a dog owner, it can cover you against third party damage they might cause.
It is likely your pet will require a trip to the vet at some point. It might be because they get a little over-adventurous and have an accident, or just because they need a routine check up. By having pet insurance, UK pet owners can save themselves from paying surprise costs out of pocket.
What you get with your policy will depend on the type of policy you choose and your level of cover. This means that when you compare pet insurance quotes and purchase a policy, you'll need to work out how much cover you need.
If you want cheap pet insurance, UK wide, you'll probably need to go for a low level of cover. This might cover the basics, but remember that there's no point in an insurance policy that doesn't give you the cover you need.
Make sure you are still covered for the things that are essential to you and your pet.
If you have a pedigree pet, your policy should give you a high levels of cover. Lifetime insurance can be the perfect pet insurance for these breeds as they often suffer from hereditary diseases as they get older.
It is important to consider that vet bills over the life a pedigree breed can be thousands of pounds, so lifetime or maximum benefit insurance can save you a lot of money in the long run. You might also want to check what your cover gets you if your pet is stolen or lost.
If your policy does not include everything you need, you may be able to pay more for add-ons and extras.
Pet insurance providers will cover the vet bills for treatment your pet needs up to a specified amount².
You will be able to claim for the vet fees for many procedures, though not all. For those not covered, you will have to pay out of your own pocket.
You will also need to pay for any treatment yourself once your pet's vet bills exceed the covered amount.
The actual vet costs you are charged will vary depending on where you live, your pet and what the practice decides to charge. An initial consultation will likely be under £100, but other costs can add up if specialist treatment is required.
This graph shows an example of the level of cover offered by pet insurance providers.
What your pet insurance policy covers will depend on a number of personal factors. Your pet's species, their breed, their age and where you live are all important.
However, there are three main basics to every good pet insurance policy.
The conditions and treatment they cover can vary, but you should be protected for common problems and issues faced by most pet owners.
So while the best pet insurance for you will depend on your pet and your lifestyle, most plans will typically cover accidents, illnesses and injuries.
Accident cover means you're covered if your pet gets injured or happens to injure someone else.
Illness cover is for if your pet becomes ill while your pet insurance policy's valid.
Emergencies cover is for if you fall ill and have to go into hospital. Some policies cover the cost of your pet's temporary care.
Here are the specific treatments and conditions most UK pet insurance policies will cover, and what most plans will exclude.
Remember to check your policy document and with your insurer if there is a particular treatment you need to be covered.
"Lifetime pet insurance policies may be the most expensive, but they will provide the most comprehensive cover. This could be especially important if your pet's breed commonly suffer from certain conditions as they age.
"Don't go just go for the cheapest option – find the best cover for you and your pet."
When you compare pet insurance quotes, you'll see different insurers offering different quotes. These prices are based on several factors. Your pet insurance comparison will take the following into consideration:
Your pet's age: Older pets are more likely to get sick, so their insurance costs more. For more information, read our handy guide to finding cover for your older pet.
Pre-existing medical conditions: If your pet's got any medical issues, then most insurers won't cover them. Those that do will charge you much more, because it's more risky for them to insure you.
Cost of your pet: Insurance for pedigree pets costs more than insurance for crossbreeds. That's because pedigree pets are more expensive to buy and can suffer from inherited health issues.
Type of pet: Small pets like rabbits are typically cheaper to cover than bigger pets like dogs and cats. That's because smaller pets cost much less to buy, and their vet fees are lower.
If you're asking yourself "how much is pet insurance?" then it's worth noting that it can vary. However, planning ahead can help you to save you money on your pet insurance. For example:
Do your research: If you're thinking about what type of pet you want, it's worth checking which animals tend to be more prone to illness. Those animals will cost you more in vet's bills or pet insurance.
Take care of your pet's health: Preventative care pet plans help keep vaccinations and routine appointments up to date. This should mean you have a healthier pet with fewer illnesses.
Microchip your pet: Since April 2016, you're legally required to microchip your dog. It's not legally required for cats or other types of pets, but it can help you get cheaper pet insurance, UK wide.
Multi pet insurance: If you insure more than one pet with the same company they may offer a discount. This is called multi pet insurance.
Shop around: If you're looking at pet insurance, compare deals from different insurers to find the best value pet insurance.
Self insurance: A pet insurance comparison should be done with your own budget in mind. Another way of working within your own budget is to create your own pet insurance. To do this, you choose how much to put aside each month and use that pot of money when you need to pay out for vet bills.
If you're struggling financially, you may be able to get help with caring for your pet. Here's how to get help with vet bills.
You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here is what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim.
Yes, most policies will start when you purchase your cover, which means you could claim straight away in an emergency. Others might have a 14-day cooling-off period so you will need to check your policy's small print.
No, you cannot claim on your policy to cover the cost of routine treatments like vaccinations or vet check ups.
Yes, you can get a multi pet policy that covers two or more pets which may earn you a discount. Here is how to insure multiple pets at once.
Yes, but many insurers set a maximum age limit on their policies, for example eight years old for dogs and cats. Here is how to find cover for your older pet.
Most policies do not, but some can cover conditions if your pet has been symptom free for at least two years. Find out more here.
If you are retired, on a low income or receive certain state benefits you may be able to get help towards the cost of vet bills from a dedicated animal charity.
There are multiple UK charities that provide a variety of helpful services. If you need help, consider contacting:
The PDSA treats animals that belong to owners who get financial help from certain state benefits like Housing Benefit or Council Tax support.
Usually the PDSA provides free vet care, but asks anyone whose pet receives free treatment to make a voluntary donation towards the cost.
The Blue cross runs four animal hospitals and pet care clinics. These offer free veterinary treatment for pets whose owners are on a low income or get certain means-tested benefits.
Dogs Trust offers financial support to dog owners to help towards the cost of neutering. They support owners that live in certain areas of the UK, have a low income or receive certain means-tested benefits.
By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 12 August 2021