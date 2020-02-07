Warranty insurance guides

We explain the details of warranty insurance, within a number of guides, and highlight the worth of extending your warranty and examine the protection they typically offer.
A warranty could help with the cost of fixing your car, but how do they work and what do they cover? Here is what you need to know about car warranties.
A car warranty can help with the cost of repairs if something goes wrong. But you should weigh up your options carefully to avoid a policy that does not pay out.
If your car breaks down or needs replacement parts, your warranty insurance may be able to cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your car warranty.