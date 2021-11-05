<Virgin Money travel credit card review (21.9%)

Tymit Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£20,000
|UK Resident
Looking to save money on your holiday spending? There's zero fees on overseas purchases and 0% interest for nine months on balance transfers and purchases.
Last updated: 2nd December 2021
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% pa (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Balance transfers
Representative APR
Purchases
Annual fee
If you’re looking for a credit card that could save you cash on your holiday spending, the Virgin Money Travel credit card has a lot to offer.
As well as helping you to side-step annoying foreign transaction fees every time you make a purchase abroad, there’s also no interest to pay on your spending for nine months. That means you’ll have nine months of time to pay back those holiday purchases without worrying about the interest building up.
Because it's from Virgin, it offers access to deals from across the Virgin group as well as cashback from some Virgin brands via the app, so that might be a consideration if you access Virgin services.
But be careful: make sure you pay off your balance within those nine months, otherwise you’ll start paying interest at a rate of 21.9% pa. It’s also best to avoid withdrawing cash on your credit card as you’ll pay a fee of 3%, plus a higher rate of interest from the moment you withdraw your money (even if you clear your balance that month).
The Virgin Money Travel credit card is a competitive option for keen travellers. You’ll be able to enjoy fee-free foreign transactions and pay no interest on purchases for a number of months. Plus, as a Virgin Money customer, you’ll also have access to special offers and discounts across the Virgin Group, potentially reducing the cost of your holiday even further. This includes Virgin holidays and cruises, airport parking, Virgin Experience Days and Virgin Media.
Unlike many credit cards on the market, the Virgin Money Travel credit card won’t charge you for non-sterling transactions. In other words, you won’t be charged every time you spend on your card abroad. In comparison, many standard credit cards charge a foreign transaction fee of around 2.75% to 2.99%. Just bear in mind that you will still be charged for cash withdrawals with the Virgin Money card - you’ll be charged a 3% fee, plus interest at a rate of 27.9% pa. Interest will be charged from the day of your withdrawal.
No interest is payable on purchases, balance transfers or money transfers (where you move money from your credit card into your bank account) for nine months. Although this isn’t the longest 0% deal on the market, nine months should still give you a decent amount of time to clear your balance. Keep in mind that a 2% fee applies to balance transfers and a 4% fee to money transfers, providing your transfer is carried out within the first 60 days
When you sign up for your credit card, you’ll be given access to discounts and offers on Virgin Holidays, Virgin Media, Virgin Experience Days and much more. If you download the credit card app, you’ll also earn cashback on some of your purchases.
Although the Virgin Money Travel credit card has a number of benefits, there are also areas where it falls short relative to other credit cards. Most importantly, you’ll need to watch out for cash withdrawal charges and make sure your credit report is squeaky clean before you apply.
If you withdraw cash on your credit card from an ATM, whether in the UK or overseas, you’ll be charged a 3% cash advance fee. That means for every £100 you withdraw, you’ll pay £3 on top. What’s more, interest at a rate of 27.9% pa applies from the day of the withdrawal - and it will still apply even if you pay off your monthly balance in full. It’s best to avoid using your credit card for cash withdrawals if you can.
Once the 0% offer has expired on purchases, balance transfers and money transfers, the rate it reverts to is fairly high at 21.9%. In comparison, some of the more competitive credit cards on the market charge around 18.9%. However, as with any card that has a 0% introductory offer, you should aim to pay off your balance in full before the 0% deal ends and interest kicks in.
If you want to earn cashback via Virgin Money Back, you’ll be encouraged to download the app and register your card(s). If you don’t have a mobile phone or you don’t want yet another app on your phone, you can ask Virgin Money to register you, but access will be more limited - you won’t be able to view current offers or how much cashback you’ve earned, for example.
If you carry out a money transfer or balance transfer after the first 60 days of account opening, you’ll pay a higher transfer fee and you’ll be charged interest. Although this is common in the credit card market, some providers offer a slightly longer 90-day “offer” period, while others have no such restrictions.
To qualify for the Virgin Money Travel credit card, you’ll need a good credit score. You won’t be approved if you are in an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) or have been declared bankrupt. You’re also unlikely to be approved if you have County Court Judgments (CCJs) or don’t have a credit history.
Virgin Money offers its own credit card checker service that enables you to find out whether you’re likely to be approved for the card before you apply, without affecting your credit score.
Note that the advertised APR only has to be offered to 51% of successful applicants. The remaining 49% could be offered a different, higher rate.
You can make your monthly repayments via the Virgin Money app, via online banking or by post. Setting up a monthly direct debit will likely be the easiest option and will ensure you never forget to make a payment. Missed and late payments incur high penalties, including a £12 fee and the loss of any promotional rate you’ve taken advantage of (such as 0% on purchases).
It’s best to set up your direct debit for at least the minimum monthly repayment - more if you can afford to. If you have a 0% promotional offer, divide your outstanding balance by the length of the 0% deal (9 months in this case) to work out how much you need to repay each month to pay off your balance within that time.
Your minimum monthly repayment will be the greater of:
£25 or the whole balance shown if it is less than £25, or
The interest and any default charges, plus 1% of the remaining balance.
You can apply for the Virgin Money Travel credit card online, or you can use our credit card eligibility checker to find out how likely you are to get accepted. It’s completely free to use and it won’t hurt your credit score.
Once you’ve applied, you will usually receive an instant decision on whether your application has been accepted. In some cases you may be asked for more details, in which case Virgin Money will be in touch within 1-2 business days from your application.
If you’re using your card to make a balance transfer, be aware that you cannot transfer balances from another Virgin Money, Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank or B credit card.
Remember that transfers made after the first 60 days won’t qualify for the 0% offer.
|Issuer
|Virgin Money
|Network
|Mastercard
|Annual or monthly fees
|£0
|Purchase rate
|0% for a months, then 21.9% pa
|Purchase interest-free period
|Up to 50 days
|Balance transfer rate
|0% for 9 months, then 21.9% pa
|Balance transfer fee
|2% for first 60 days, then 5%
|Money transfer rate
|0% for 9 months, then 23.9% pa
|Money transfer fee
|4% for first 60 days, then 5%
|Cash advance rate
|27.9% pa
|Cash advance fee
|3%
|Minimum credit limit
|None
|Maximum credit limit
|Dependent on credit score and individual circumstances.
|Rewards/offers
|Access to deals across the wider Virgin Group, including discounts on holidays, entertainment and days out. Earn cashback at selected brands with the Virgin Money credit card app.
|Monthly/annual fees
|£0
|Balance transfer fee
|2% for transfers made in the first 60 days. After this, the fee is 5%
|Money transfer fee
|4% for transfers made in the first 60 days. After this, the fee is 5%
|Cash withdrawal/cash advance fee
|3%
|Late/missed payment fee
|£12
|Exceeding your credit limit fee
|£12
|Foreign transaction fee
|£0
To apply, you must meet the below requirements:
Be aged 18 years or over
Be a UK resident
Have a UK bank or building society account
Have a good credit history
Have a personal income of at least £7,000 or household income of at least £15,000. This can include pensions, investments and any rental income.
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£20,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£3,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|UK Resident
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|UK Resident
The annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest rate at which you will borrow money on you credit card. It's typically stated as a yearly interest rate and includes any fees and costs associated with the card. In most cases you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
Unlike joint current accounts, there is no such thing as joint account for credit cards. What you can do is add an additional card holder to your card, such a partner, child or parent. This means that the additional card holder will have their on own seperate card, but you will be responsible for any debt accumulated on that card.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
If you miss a repayment on your credit card, you're mostly likely going to be charged a penalty and lose any introductory benefits, such as an interest free offer. It will also go on your credit report as a negative mark and hurt your credit score.
You can check your credit score by using a credit reference agency. These are companies that collect information about your credit behaviour to determine your credit score. Experian, Equifax and CallCredit are the three main credit agencies in the UK. Checking your credit online is free thanks to new GDPR regulations that were instituted in May 2018.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
We've selected this card to review at random, as part of a test. Our reviews are editorially independent and not influenced by commercial considerations.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
0% credit cards do not charge you interest on your purchases for a set period of time. They're commonly used for buying big, expensive products so you can spread out the cost.Read More
Here is how to improve your chances of getting accepted for a credit card.Read More
MasterCard and Visa work very similarly to one another. They are payment networks, which process payments when you spend using your credit, debit or prepaid card.Read More
Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.Read More
You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.Read More
If you pay off your credit card every month you could make a profit on your spending with a cashback card. Here is how to pick a card and maximise what you earn.Read More
Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.