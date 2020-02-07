How to find the right van insurance when you are over 50

If you are over 50 and looking for van insurance, you could have more choice and be able to find cheaper quotes than younger drivers.

This is because most van insurers consider older drivers to be less likely to be involved in accidents and make expensive claims.

Compare as many quotes as possible

Comparing quotes is the easiest way to find the best van insurance.

Do not just buy on price alone; make sure you get a policy that gives you the cover your van needs.

How much does over 50s van insurance cost?

The main factors that determine the cost of your van insurance include:

Your driving record : How long you have been driving for, the number of accidents you have had and claims you have made

Your van : How much your van is worth, how powerful it is and its size

Your details: Your age, where you live and your job are all taken into account

Therefore, if you are over 50 with a clean driving licence and years of experience, you will probably pay less compared to a younger, inexperienced driver.

How to pay even less

If you want to cut the cost of your van insurance further, you could:

Pay for your insurance upfront , rather than monthly, because most insurers charge you interest for paying in instalments

Add extra security , because some insurers charge less if you have things like immobilisers and alarms installed in your van

Choose a higher excess , because most insurers reduce the cost if you are willing to pay more towards the cost of a claim

Shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price

