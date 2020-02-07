Compare quotes from companies that offer van insurance for the over 50s and find the level of cover and features you need.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Enter you details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best over 50s van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance policy might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
Apply and save
Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper van insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Weight
|3.5 tonnes
|Permanent UK Resident
If you are over 50 and looking for van insurance, you could have more choice and be able to find cheaper quotes than younger drivers.
This is because most van insurers consider older drivers to be less likely to be involved in accidents and make expensive claims.
Here is everything you need to know about van insurance
Comparing quotes is the easiest way to find the best van insurance.
Do not just buy on price alone; make sure you get a policy that gives you the cover your van needs.
Find out what protection you can get from your van insurance here.
The main factors that determine the cost of your van insurance include:
Your driving record: How long you have been driving for, the number of accidents you have had and claims you have made
Your van: How much your van is worth, how powerful it is and its size
Your details: Your age, where you live and your job are all taken into account
Therefore, if you are over 50 with a clean driving licence and years of experience, you will probably pay less compared to a younger, inexperienced driver.
If you want to cut the cost of your van insurance further, you could:
Pay for your insurance upfront, rather than monthly, because most insurers charge you interest for paying in instalments
Add extra security, because some insurers charge less if you have things like immobilisers and alarms installed in your van
Choose a higher excess, because most insurers reduce the cost if you are willing to pay more towards the cost of a claim
Shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price
Try these 10 ways to get cheaper vehicle insurance for more help cutting the cost of your cover.
It should become cheaper as you get older and more experienced. There are many factors that determine the cost of van insurance.
Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools.
You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.
Yes, you usually have to pay an excess if you make a claim on your van insurance policy.
Yes, you have a 14 day cooling off period which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.
By comparing van insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value van insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022