<Van insurance

Van insurance for over 50s

Compare quotes from companies that offer van insurance for the over 50s and find the level of cover and features you need.

  • Choose your extras
  • Get quotes in under 5 minutes
  • Compare van insurance for over 50s form leading providers
Sponsored by

Compare over 50s van insurance deals from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

admiral-over-50s-van-insurance
hastings-direct-over-50-insurance-van
quoteline-direct-over-50s-van-insurance
churchill-over-50-van-cover
dial-direct-over-50s-insurance-policy

How to compare over 50s van insurance

1

Enter you details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best over 50s van insurance policies. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover or if you need your van insured while driving abroad.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance policy might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper van insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.

Van insurance deals

10 results found, sorted by most popular. How we order our comparisons.
Sort

Do you need another type of van insurance?

How to find the right van insurance when you are over 50

If you are over 50 and looking for van insurance, you could have more choice and be able to find cheaper quotes than younger drivers.

This is because most van insurers consider older drivers to be less likely to be involved in accidents and make expensive claims.

Here is everything you need to know about van insurance

Compare as many quotes as possible

Comparing quotes is the easiest way to find the best van insurance.

Do not just buy on price alone; make sure you get a policy that gives you the cover your van needs.

Find out what protection you can get from your van insurance here.

How much does over 50s van insurance cost?

The main factors that determine the cost of your van insurance include:

  • Your driving record: How long you have been driving for, the number of accidents you have had and claims you have made

  • Your van: How much your van is worth, how powerful it is and its size

  • Your details: Your age, where you live and your job are all taken into account

Therefore, if you are over 50 with a clean driving licence and years of experience, you will probably pay less compared to a younger, inexperienced driver.

How to pay even less

If you want to cut the cost of your van insurance further, you could:

  • Pay for your insurance upfront, rather than monthly, because most insurers charge you interest for paying in instalments

  • Add extra security, because some insurers charge less if you have things like immobilisers and alarms installed in your van

  • Choose a higher excess, because most insurers reduce the cost if you are willing to pay more towards the cost of a claim

  • Shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price

Try these 10 ways to get cheaper vehicle insurance for more help cutting the cost of your cover.

Van insurance FAQs

About our van insurance comparison

Explore van insurance guides

See more guides

Man standing by van

How does van insurance work?

Understanding what insurance you need if you drive a van is important if you want to get the right cover at the right price. Find out more in our guide.

Read More
Man standing in front of van

Should you get short term van insurance?

Short-term van insurance can be a good option if you only need to insure a van for a short period of time. Here’s what you need to know.

Read More
Man looking at van with packages

What is commercial van insurance?

If you use a van to make a living, it is vital you get the right protection so that you are covered if something goes wrong. Here is how commercial van insurance works.

Read More

Why compare van insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing van insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value van insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 30 March, 2022