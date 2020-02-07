Compare van insurance companies that could give you the option to include fully comprehensive cover for the length of your European trip.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best van insurance policies covering travel in Europe. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover and ensure that your van is covered while driving abroad.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance option covering Europe might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper van insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Maximum Weight
|3.5 tonnes
|Permanent UK Resident
If you plan to take your van overseas you need an insurance policy that gives you the right cover.
All insurers must give you at least third party van insurance when you drive in any European Union (EU) country, but this only the most basic level of cover.
To get the same protection in Europe as you have in the UK, you may need to extend your policy to include European van insurance.
For example, if you have fully comprehensive van insurance, it gives you comprehensive cover when you drive in Europe too.
Some insurers include this cover as standard, but most offer it as an optional extra you need to pay for. Use this comparison to find a policy that offers European van insurance.
Here is more on the cover you need to drive in Europe
To get the right European cover for your van, think about:
The length of your trip: Most policies only cover trips up to a certain length, so think about how long you will use your van abroad. This comparison shows the maximum trip each insurer offers.
Your van: Find a policy that can cover the type of van you use. For example, some insurers do not cover vans over a certain value or weight.
Other cover options: Work out if you need to add any other cover options to your policy like breakdown cover, replacement vehicle or commercial use protection.
Once you know what cover you need from your van insurance, shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price.
Yes, all van insurance policies give you third party cover to drive in Europe. You can usually extend your cover; find out how to add European cover here.
All European Union (EU) countries and other destinations like Andorra and Switzerland. The policy documents will outline which countries are included.
No, only if you have added European breakdown cover to your policy, or taken out a standalone European breakdown policy.
Yes, some insurers offer short term van insurance that allows you to drive abroad. You can compare short term van insurance here.
Most countries do not require you to have a Green Card. However, you need a Green Card in Belarus, Russia, Turkey and Morocco.
Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools.
We include European van insurance policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022