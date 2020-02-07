<Van insurance

Compare van insurance companies that could give you the option to include fully comprehensive cover for the length of your European trip.

Compare van insurance for Europe from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare European van insurance

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best van insurance policies covering travel in Europe. Consider whether you need any extras such as breakdown or legal cover and ensure that your van is covered while driving abroad.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest van insurance option covering Europe might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Monthly or annual payment options are available however you can typically get a cheaper van insurance policy by paying up front. Once you've decided on the provider you want simply apply for the cover.

How to insure your van to drive in Europe

If you plan to take your van overseas you need an insurance policy that gives you the right cover.

All insurers must give you at least third party van insurance when you drive in any European Union (EU) country, but this only the most basic level of cover.

Extended European van insurance

To get the same protection in Europe as you have in the UK, you may need to extend your policy to include European van insurance.

For example, if you have fully comprehensive van insurance, it gives you comprehensive cover when you drive in Europe too.

Some insurers include this cover as standard, but most offer it as an optional extra you need to pay for. Use this comparison to find a policy that offers European van insurance.

Here is more on the cover you need to drive in Europe

Find the right policy

To get the right European cover for your van, think about:

  The length of your trip: Most policies only cover trips up to a certain length, so think about how long you will use your van abroad. This comparison shows the maximum trip each insurer offers.

  Your van: Find a policy that can cover the type of van you use. For example, some insurers do not cover vans over a certain value or weight.

  Other cover options: Work out if you need to add any other cover options to your policy like breakdown cover, replacement vehicle or commercial use protection.

Once you know what cover you need from your van insurance, shop around and compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price.

About our van insurance comparison

