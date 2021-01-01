If you need to use a van for just one day, you still need to make sure you are insured to legally drive.

The cheapest way to insure a van for one day is to get a short term insurance policy. If you buy an annual policy and cancel it you could be charged a fee of up to £70.

Short term van insurance gives you the same protection as an annual policy; here is what van insurance covers.

When might you need one day van insurance?

A temporary van insurance policy might be useful if you are:

Moving home and need to borrow a van to move your furniture

Driving a van home you have just bought and are yet to arrange an annual van insurance policy

Sharing the driving on a holiday or long trip in someone else's van

Should you become a named driver?

If you borrow a friend's van, you could get added to their policy for a short period, rather than taking out 24 hour van insurance.

However, this could mean you affect their policy and no claims bonus if you have an accident while driving their van.

Can you get one day van cover?

There are often restrictions to getting one day van insurance, including thing like:

You must be over 21 and under 75 years old

You must have less than 8 points on your driving licence

You must have held your licence for at least a year

Your van cannot cost more than a certain amount, e.g. £60,000

Your van cannot weigh more than 3.5 tonnes

Not all insurers share these restrictions, so check the policy documents before you get a quote.

Use this comparison to find van insurance policies that could cover you for just one day. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the right cover at the cheapest price.

One day van insurance FAQs

Q Do I legally need van insurance? A Yes, unless you have declared your van off the road to the DVLA. Q What happens if I do not have van insurance? A It is illegal to drive in the UK without insurance it and you could face a fixed fine, six points on your licence and your van being seized and destroyed. Q Can I get van insurance for a temporary period? A Yes, you can get short term van insurance that can last from one day up to three months. Here is when you should consider short term van insurance. Q Is van insurance different to car insurance? A Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools. Q Can I get van insurance as a young driver? A Yes, you can find cover by comparing young driver van insurance policies. Q How do I make a van insurance claim? A You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.

About our van insurance comparison