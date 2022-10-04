<Travel
  • >
  • Travel>
  • Where the world wants to get married

Where the world wants to get married

Salman Haqqi
There are so many places around the world with the perfect backdrop for couples to tie the knot, but where are people wanting to get married the most?
Share this guide
image of the world map

Weddings are often dubbed as the most important day in a person’s life, which is why people spend so long planning their big day. One of the biggest decisions to make is where the wedding will be held - from a local church where your parents got married to a five-star beach resort on the other side of the world - couples can get married anywhere they like. As destination weddings are a popular choice for so many people, we were curious to discover the most popular countries and cities for (nearly) every country around the globe.

To reveal the most popular countries and cities for a destination wedding, the travel experts at money.co.uk analysed Google search data to see which locations around the world are the most searched for by nearly-wed couples, by analysing search volumes for ‘wedding in + [destination].’ 

If you need some inspiration for your wedding day and want to ensure you stick to your budget and how to cut the costs then check out our wedding hub which is full of helpful guides.

To help inspire your future wedding destination, the experts analysed Google search data for nearly every country around the globe to reveal the country or city they want to spend their big day in the most. 

Where the world wants to get married

The most popular country that the world is Googling to get married in is India, as it takes the top spot for an impressive 38 countries around the globe. Some of the countries searching for ‘wedding in India’ the most include Australia, Canada, Fiji, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, the USA and Singapore. 

Weddings in India are typically much bigger, brighter and bolder affairs spanning three days of celebrations with friends and family. One reason (of many) why this location is proving to be so popular is because it offers couples so many options when it comes to their ceremony; beach lovers can head South to Goa for a romantic wedding on the sand, while those who think opulence is key can choose a venue amongst the lakes and royal palaces in Udaipur. 

The second-most popular place for a wedding destination is Italy, which is a country commonly associated with romance and love. The European country is the most Googled place for a wedding in 28 countries; including, Cambodia, France, Greece, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Sweden Thailand, and 20 others. It has also been a destination wedding location chosen by A-Listers, such as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got hitched in Portofino in June this year, and George and Amal Clooney famously tied the knot in Venice in 2014. 

Next up are Turkey and Nigeria both topping the searches for places to get married in 12 countries. The countries most wanting a Turkey-based ceremony are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Iraq, Malta, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Tunisia. The countries searching for a wedding in Nigeria the most are Belize, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, and Uganda. 

France closely follows Turkey and Nigeria making it the fourth-most popular place for a destination wedding. Topping the searches in 11 countries; including, Albania, Madagascar, Mali, and several others, so whether it’s a romantic countryside wedding or a modern city-break celebration, France is a popular country for a destination wedding. 

Rounding off the top five list is Greece, which is the most Googled wedding destination in Armenia, Brazil, England, Hungary, South Africa, and Wales.

The world’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

Country (1-18)Top DestinationCountry (19-36)Top Destination
India38Canada2
Italy28Bali2
Turkey12Thailand1
Nigeria12Spain1
France11Somoa1
Greece6New Zealand1
Morocco4Nepal1
Maldives4Monaco1
Hawaii4Malaysia1
Portugal3Lebanon1
Fiji3Germany1
China3Egypt1
Tuscany2Cyprus1
Rome2Croatia1
Paris2Chad1
Mali2Belgium1
London2Barbados1
Japan2Australia1

Where Europe wants to get married

map of europe

Europe’s first choice wedding destination is Italy, with 21 countries on the continent searching to get married there more than any other country. For those living in Europe, it is a destination that only requires a short-haul flight, and offers couples a whole host of wedding types - from a villa in Tuscany to a city-based venue surrounded by Roman ruins - it is no surprise why it is such a popular choice. 

Second on the list of the most popular wedding destinations for Europeans is the Maldives, which is the only destination in the top destinations to be located outside of the continent as it’s in Asia. Located in the Indian Ocean, just below Sri Lanka and India, it is a dreamy location to get hitched in thanks to the crystal blue water and silky white sand. The Maldives is the most popular destination wedding location for Croatia, Cyprus, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Europe’s top choices for destination weddings are mostly closer to home; Greece is the third-most-popular place topping the search for England, Wales, and Hungary. Next on the list are Rome, Portugal, Paris, and Tuscany, which all top the searches for two global countries each.

Europe’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

Country (1-7)Top DestinationCountry (8-14)Top Destination
Italy21France1
Maldives4Belgium1
Greece3Turkey1
Rome2Bali1
Portugal2Morocco1
Paris2Croatia1
Tuscany2Monaco1

Where Africa wants to get married

Map of Africa

Nigeria is the most popular destination wedding of choice in Africa, as weddings in this country are Googled more than anywhere else in 11 African countries; including, Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Liberia, Libya, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, and Uganda. With a choice of several beautiful national parks and stunning golf resorts and spas, Nigeria is a beautiful place for a destination wedding. 

France is the second-most popular place people in Africa are searching to get married, topping the searches in Benin, Burundi, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, and Togo. 

Third place goes to Turkey which is searched for more than any other wedding destination in four African countries; including, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. 

Africa’s most-searched-for destination wedding countries and cities

Country (1-4)Top DestinationCountry (5-8)Top Destination
Nigeria11Mali2
France9India2
Turkey4Hawaii1
Portugal2Greece1

Where Asia wants to get married

Map of Asia

Interestingly, the most Googled destination wedding in Asia is European-based Italy as it tops the searches in four Asian countries - Cambodia, Georgia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Tied in first place with Italy is Turkey, which spans both Europe and Asia, and is the most-searched-for destination wedding in India, Iraq, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. 

The next two results are actually on the continent; India is in second place as it’s the most popular destination for Azerbaijan, the Maldives, and Singapore. This is followed by Japan, which tops the wedding searches in China and South Korea. Hawaii and Morocco are tied with China and South Korea and come out on top for two Asian countries. 

Asia’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

Country (1-9)Top DestinationCountry (10-18)Top Destination
Italy4Bali1
Turkey4Cyprus1
India3Egypt1
Japan2Thailand1
Hawaii2Chad1
Morocco2London1
Greece1Australia1
Nepal1France1
Malaysia1China1

Where North America wants to get married


North America map

India is by far the most popular place North America is searching to get wed as weddings there are Googled more than any other destination in 16 countries. The North American countries who are looking to tie the knot in the beautiful south Asian country are Barbados, Canada, Costa Rica, Dominica, Mexico, the United States, and 10 others.

The second-most popular destination wedding for those in North America is Turkey, as it comes out as the most Googled place for a wedding in Guatemala and Honduras. The only other countries to feature in the destinations North America most wants to get married in are Nigeria, Canada, China, and Spain. 

North America’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

Country (1-3)Top DestinationCountry (4-6)Top Destination
India16Canada1
Turkey2China1
Nigeria1Spain1

Where South America wants to get married


Map of South America

Once again India tops the list as the most popular wedding destination, as six South American countries Google getting married in India more than any other country or city; including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Venezuela. 

Italy is South America’s second-most Googled destination wedding as it tops the searches in Paraguay and Uruguay, while the rest of the list comes out on top for just one country each, including London (which is the top result in just one other country around the world), Turkey, and Greece. 

South America’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

CountryTop Destination
India6
Italy2
London1
Turkey1
Greece1

Where Oceania wants to get married

map of Oceana

India is the place Oceania is searching to get married in the most, coming out as the most popular destination wedding for five countries on the continent; including, Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Palau, and Papua New Guinea. 

Fiji is second on the list coming out as the top result for the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. The only other countries to feature in Oceania’s most desired places to get married are New Zealand, Samoa, and Hawaii. 

Oceania’s most popular destination wedding countries and cities

CountryTop Destination
India5
Fiji3
New Zealand1
Samoa1
Hawaii1

Where the USA wants to get married


where the world wants to get married - image module

The most popular wedding destination in the United States of America is India, coming out as the most desirable place to get married in 42 states. As 4.2 million of America’s residents are of Indian origin, this could be many people searching for a traditional wedding in the beautiful Asian country. 

Hawaii is the next most popular location for a wedding, with eight US states Googling weddings there more than any other place; those states include Alaska, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. Hawaii is the perfect backdrop for a wedding, our recent study looking at the world’s most popular wedding venues revealed the Moana Surfrider in Honolulu to be the second most popular venue according to TripAdvisor and Instagram data. 

Maui is the only other place to feature on the list as it is the most Googled wedding destination for Hawaii. 

The USA’s most Googled destination wedding countries and cities

CountryTop Destination
India42
Hawaii8
Maui1

The costs of a destination wedding

Obviously the cost of a wedding abroad varies depending on the size of the wedding and the type of event you are planning on hosting, but a recent Brides article has estimated that the average cost of a destination wedding hovers around £31,000 ($35,000). However, the article also specifies that a destination wedding comes with cost-saving potential as many things cost far less and you get way more bang for your buck. 

In fact, the 2019 Global Wedding Report, compiled by The Knot, WeddingWire and Bodas.net, discovered that the UK is the fifth most expensive country in the world to host a wedding. According to survey results from 20,000 couples across 13 countries, Brits spend an average of £14,740 and that’s without the honeymoon – so a destination wedding can help you save some money by making the location a mini-moon. 

If this has inspired you to take your wedding to a more exotic location, be sure to check out the travel hub where you can find useful guides on paying for a wedding abroad, wedding insurance, and much more.

Methodology and sources

Planning a wedding?

Whether you're planning a wedding abroad or simply need some tips on how to budget for your impending nuptials or have your hen/stag do on the cheap, our experts have put together some guides to assist you in the run up to your big day.

Wedding rings in bride and grooms hand

What is wedding insurance?

Your wedding could be one of the most expensive things you ever pay for, so it is worth having insurance in case something goes wrong. Here is how wedding insurance works.

Read more about wedding insurance
Meta image for weddings trends page. Image shows 2 wedding rings next to text 'Wedding trends report 2022.

We have delved into Google search volumes to reveal the top wedding trends for the season ahead.

The biggest Wedding Trends predicted by Google. 1= Pet at wedding; 1= Multi-coloured wedding; 1= In-season wedding flowers 4. Rent bridesmaid dresses 5. Daisy Bouquet

Read More
Graphic with a calendar and flowers with the title wedding budget planner

Wedding budget planner

One of the first things to think about when planning a wedding is your wedding budget and how much you can afford to spend, ahead of setting the wedding date.

Read More
Person dropping a coin into a jar to save for a wedding

How to save for a wedding

From the dress and suits to the canapes and cake, weddings are an expensive business and no matter what you have planned you’ll need a savings plan to pay for it.

Where to put your cash
Group of friends out on a hen do

Cheap hen do and stag do ideas

Weddings are back and that means hen and stags are too, but what are the best stag do locations and who pays for the hen do? We look at everything you need to know to plan a brilliant but budget-friendly celebration.

More fun, less spending
Food, meal, wedding, dinner, feast

Weddings on a budget - tips and tricks

Whether you are looking for a big, traditional wedding or a small and intimate ceremony, it is important to work out how much you can afford in advance. We look at budget wedding ideas and how to have a wonderful Big Day without breaking the bank.

Where you can save cash
Graphic of the creative commons logo

About Salman Haqqi

Salman is our personal finance editor with over 10 years’ experience as a journalist. He has previously written for Finder and regularly provides his expert view on financial and consumer spending issues for local and national press.

View Salman Haqqi's full biography here or visit the money.co.uk press centre for our latest news.