13 results found, sorted by amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
£
No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
35.5330
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
26,649.75 TWD
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

How to buy your Taiwan currency

You can buy the New Taiwan dollar online, on the high street or at the airport, but to find the best deal you should compare rates first.

When you start you search for the best deal, you need to consider:

  • The Taiwan exchange rate offered: This tells you how many Taiwan dollars you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the exchange rate, the more you could get for your money.

  • Delivery charges: Most online travel money companies offer delivery, but it usually comes with a small fee. Some may offer this for free, but only if you order over a certain amount.

  • Collection fees: Collecting your currency is usually free, but check before you buy to avoid any surprises. Some companies may also let you collect your currency from the airport.

You are unlikely to get the most competitive rate if you buy your New Taiwan dollars at the airport, so avoid this if possible.

You can use our Taiwan currency converter at the top of this comparison to check how much you can get from each provider.

When should you buy?

You can buy your New Taiwan dollars any time, however exchange rates do change frequently so don't hang around too long if you see a rate you want.

You should buy your currency when you have compared rates from different travel money companies and are happy you have found a good deal.

Here is more information on when you can buy your travel money

New Taiwan dollars FAQs

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

