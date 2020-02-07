Find the best deal on your Taiwan dollar exchange today with our handy comparison.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
You can buy the New Taiwan dollar online, on the high street or at the airport, but to find the best deal you should compare rates first.
When you start you search for the best deal, you need to consider:
The Taiwan exchange rate offered: This tells you how many Taiwan dollars you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the exchange rate, the more you could get for your money.
Delivery charges: Most online travel money companies offer delivery, but it usually comes with a small fee. Some may offer this for free, but only if you order over a certain amount.
Collection fees: Collecting your currency is usually free, but check before you buy to avoid any surprises. Some companies may also let you collect your currency from the airport.
You are unlikely to get the most competitive rate if you buy your New Taiwan dollars at the airport, so avoid this if possible.
You can use our Taiwan currency converter at the top of this comparison to check how much you can get from each provider.
You can buy your New Taiwan dollars any time, however exchange rates do change frequently so don't hang around too long if you see a rate you want.
You should buy your currency when you have compared rates from different travel money companies and are happy you have found a good deal.
Here is more information on when you can buy your travel money
Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
