You will usually get better Swiss franc exchange rates online than on the high street or at the airport. To get the best deal online, compare as many rates as possible before buying your Swiss francs.
Look for the highest exchange rate, but make sure to deduct the cost of any delivery charges to find the best deal.
For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swiss francs (CHF):
£500 - £5 delivery = £495 to exchange at a rate of 1.31 = 648.45CHF
£500 - £0 delivery = £500 to exchange at a rate of 1.3 = 650CHF
This shows that although the rate of 1.31 is a better exchange rate, when you deduct the cost of delivery you get a better deal with a lesser rate.
Here are more ways you can find the best deal on travel money
It is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and each Swiss franc is made up of 100 cents.
The symbol for the Swiss franc is CHF, which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica franc.
You can also use the Swiss franc in Campione d'italia, Italy and Büsingen am Hochrhein, Germany.
Cent coins: 5, 10 and 20
Franc coins: ½ (the equivalent of 50 cents), 1, 2 and 5
Franc notes: 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 1,000
If you buy online you will only have Swiss franc notes delivered to you, not coins.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Swiss francs online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
