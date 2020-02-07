Getting the best Swiss franc exchange deal

You will usually get better Swiss franc exchange rates online than on the high street or at the airport. To get the best deal online, compare as many rates as possible before buying your Swiss francs.

Look for the highest exchange rate, but make sure to deduct the cost of any delivery charges to find the best deal.

For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swiss francs (CHF):

£500 - £5 delivery = £495 to exchange at a rate of 1.31 = 648.45CHF

£500 - £0 delivery = £500 to exchange at a rate of 1.3 = 650CHF

This shows that although the rate of 1.31 is a better exchange rate, when you deduct the cost of delivery you get a better deal with a lesser rate.

Here are more ways you can find the best deal on travel money

What is the Swiss franc?

It is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and each Swiss franc is made up of 100 cents.

The symbol for the Swiss franc is CHF, which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica franc.

You can also use the Swiss franc in Campione d'italia, Italy and Büsingen am Hochrhein, Germany.

What coins and notes can you get?

Cent coins : 5, 10 and 20

Franc coins : ½ (the equivalent of 50 cents), 1, 2 and 5

Franc notes: 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 1,000

If you buy online you will only have Swiss franc notes delivered to you, not coins.