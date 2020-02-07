<Travel Money

Compare Swiss franc exchange rates

Compare Swiss franc exchange rates and you could get a better deal on Swiss currency for your trip.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

13 results found, sorted by amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
£
No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
1.1795
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
884.63 CHF
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

Getting the best Swiss franc exchange deal

You will usually get better Swiss franc exchange rates online than on the high street or at the airport. To get the best deal online, compare as many rates as possible before buying your Swiss francs.

Look for the highest exchange rate, but make sure to deduct the cost of any delivery charges to find the best deal.

For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swiss francs (CHF):

£500 - £5 delivery = £495 to exchange at a rate of 1.31 = 648.45CHF
£500 - £0 delivery = £500 to exchange at a rate of 1.3 = 650CHF

This shows that although the rate of 1.31 is a better exchange rate, when you deduct the cost of delivery you get a better deal with a lesser rate.

Here are more ways you can find the best deal on travel money

What is the Swiss franc?

It is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and each Swiss franc is made up of 100 cents.

The symbol for the Swiss franc is CHF, which stands for Confoederatio Helvetica franc.

You can also use the Swiss franc in Campione d'italia, Italy and Büsingen am Hochrhein, Germany.

What coins and notes can you get?

  • Cent coins: 5, 10 and 20

  • Franc coins: ½ (the equivalent of 50 cents), 1, 2 and 5

  • Franc notes: 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 1,000

If you buy online you will only have Swiss franc notes delivered to you, not coins.

Swiss franc FAQs

About our Swiss franc comparison

Explore travel money guides

See more guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Compare another type of travel money

Most popular

More from travel money