What to look out for
Take any costs, like delivery fees, off the amount you want to exchange, as this can impact how good a deal you get.
For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swedish krona, but delivery costs £5, you only have £495 left to exchange.
When should you buy your Swedish krona?
This depends on when you need it, especially if you want to buy online. Give yourself enough time for delivery before your trip abroad.
Some travel money providers let you order online to collect at the airport, which can save time if you are in a rush.
Try and avoid buying your Swedish krona from a vendor at the airport, as the rates are likely to be worse than online or on the high street.
Swedish krona FAQs
How long does it take to get my Swedish krona?
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
Is it safe to order Swedish krona online?
Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
Will I get the same Swedish krona rate on the high street?
No, rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
Can I use my credit card to buy Swedish krona?
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
Is my travel money protected abroad?
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.