To find the best pound to Swedish krona exchange, you need to compare the rate offered by as many travel money providers as you can.

Use the calculator at the top of this comparison to choose how much you want to exchange in pounds, then each listing will update to show what you can get.

You can also choose how much Swedish krona you want instead, and each provider will update to show you how much it costs in pounds.

What to look out for

Take any costs, like delivery fees, off the amount you want to exchange, as this can impact how good a deal you get.

For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swedish krona, but delivery costs £5, you only have £495 left to exchange.

We take this into account when you use our calculator, making your comparison simpler.

When should you buy your Swedish krona?

This depends on when you need it, especially if you want to buy online. Give yourself enough time for delivery before your trip abroad.

Some travel money providers let you order online to collect at the airport, which can save time if you are in a rush.

Try and avoid buying your Swedish krona from a vendor at the airport, as the rates are likely to be worse than online or on the high street.

Swedish krona FAQs