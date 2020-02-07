Compare Swedish krona rates today and you could get more for your money on your trip to this popular destination.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
To find the best pound to Swedish krona exchange, you need to compare the rate offered by as many travel money providers as you can.
Use the calculator at the top of this comparison to choose how much you want to exchange in pounds, then each listing will update to show what you can get.
You can also choose how much Swedish krona you want instead, and each provider will update to show you how much it costs in pounds.
Take any costs, like delivery fees, off the amount you want to exchange, as this can impact how good a deal you get.
For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swedish krona, but delivery costs £5, you only have £495 left to exchange.
We take this into account when you use our calculator, making your comparison simpler.
This depends on when you need it, especially if you want to buy online. Give yourself enough time for delivery before your trip abroad.
Some travel money providers let you order online to collect at the airport, which can save time if you are in a rush.
Try and avoid buying your Swedish krona from a vendor at the airport, as the rates are likely to be worse than online or on the high street.
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a provider that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No, rates online are often better than the high street because online providers need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
