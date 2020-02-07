<Travel Money

Compare Swedish krona exchange rates

Compare Swedish krona rates today and you could get more for your money on your trip to this popular destination.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

How to compare Swedish currency exchange

To find the best pound to Swedish krona exchange, you need to compare the rate offered by as many travel money providers as you can.

Use the calculator at the top of this comparison to choose how much you want to exchange in pounds, then each listing will update to show what you can get.

You can also choose how much Swedish krona you want instead, and each provider will update to show you how much it costs in pounds.

What to look out for

Take any costs, like delivery fees, off the amount you want to exchange, as this can impact how good a deal you get.

For example, if you had £500 to exchange into Swedish krona, but delivery costs £5, you only have £495 left to exchange.

We take this into account when you use our calculator, making your comparison simpler.

Here's information on finding the best travel money deal

When should you buy your Swedish krona?

This depends on when you need it, especially if you want to buy online. Give yourself enough time for delivery before your trip abroad.

Some travel money providers let you order online to collect at the airport, which can save time if you are in a rush.

Try and avoid buying your Swedish krona from a vendor at the airport, as the rates are likely to be worse than online or on the high street.

Explore travel money guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

