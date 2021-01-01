Compare as many travel money companies as possible before buying. You can do this by:

Using our South African rand comparison table to find the best exchange rate available online.

Looking out for any delivery costs, as some companies charge you for delivering South African rand.

Find the best deal on travel money by following the tips in this guide or for alternative ways to spend abroad read this guide.

How much can you take into South Africa?

You can only bring in up to 25,000 South African rand, or a combination of other currencies up to the equivalent of 10,000 US dollars.

Any amount above this will need to be declared to an official as you enter the country.

If you are going on a safari or exploring the South African wilderness you should bring enough cash with you as ATM's will not be readily available in remote areas.

Where can you use the South African rand?

It is the official currency and can be used in South Africa as well as:

Lesotho ; alongside the Lesotho ioti

Namibia ; alongside the Namibian dollar

Swaziland ; alongside the Swazi lilangeni

Zimbabwe

The South African Rand has the currency symbol R and is abbreviated to ZAR when found on the foreign exchange market or compared to other currencies in a bureau de change.

What notes and coins can you get?

A South African rand is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

Cent coins : 10, 20 and 50

Rand coins : 1, 2 and 5

Rand notes: 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

Be careful not to confuse the R20 and R200 notes as they are a similar colour.

When you order online you will only have South African rand notes delivered, not coins.

South African rand FAQs

Q Can I get South African rand delivered? A Yes, but there is usually a cost if a company offers the service. You can save money by having your currency delivered to a nearby store for collection. Q Should I buy South African rand early or wait? A There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money. Q Will I get the same South African rand rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q How often do the exchange rates on our table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q What is commission? A It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.

About our South African rand comparison