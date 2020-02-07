<Travel Money

Compare South African rand exchange rates

Get the best deal on pound to rand exchanges and you will have more to spend on your trip to the rainbow nation of South Africa; compare rates here.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

13 results found, sorted by amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
£
No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
18.0920
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
R13,569
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

The secret to finding the best South African rand exchange deal

Compare as many travel money companies as possible before buying. You can do this by:

  • Using our South African rand comparison table to find the best exchange rate available online.

  • Looking out for any delivery costs, as some companies charge you for delivering South African rand.

Find the best deal on travel money by following the tips in this guide or for alternative ways to spend abroad read this guide.

How much can you take into South Africa?

You can only bring in up to 25,000 South African rand, or a combination of other currencies up to the equivalent of 10,000 US dollars.

Any amount above this will need to be declared to an official as you enter the country.

If you are going on a safari or exploring the South African wilderness you should bring enough cash with you as ATM's will not be readily available in remote areas.

Visit GOV.UK for more advice on travelling to South Africa

Where can you use the South African rand?

It is the official currency and can be used in South Africa as well as:

  • Lesotho; alongside the Lesotho ioti

  • Namibia; alongside the Namibian dollar

  • Swaziland; alongside the Swazi lilangeni

  • Zimbabwe

The South African Rand has the currency symbol R and is abbreviated to ZAR when found on the foreign exchange market or compared to other currencies in a bureau de change.

What notes and coins can you get?

A South African rand is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

  • Cent coins: 10, 20 and 50

  • Rand coins: 1, 2 and 5

  • Rand notes: 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

Be careful not to confuse the R20 and R200 notes as they are a similar colour.

When you order online you will only have South African rand notes delivered, not coins.

South African rand FAQs

About our South African rand comparison

Explore travel money guides

See more guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Compare another type of travel money

Most popular

More from travel money