Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange.
Compare as many travel money companies as possible before buying. You can do this by:
Using our South African rand comparison table to find the best exchange rate available online.
Looking out for any delivery costs, as some companies charge you for delivering South African rand.
Find the best deal on travel money by following the tips in this guide or for alternative ways to spend abroad read this guide.
You can only bring in up to 25,000 South African rand, or a combination of other currencies up to the equivalent of 10,000 US dollars.
Any amount above this will need to be declared to an official as you enter the country.
If you are going on a safari or exploring the South African wilderness you should bring enough cash with you as ATM's will not be readily available in remote areas.
Visit GOV.UK for more advice on travelling to South Africa
It is the official currency and can be used in South Africa as well as:
Lesotho; alongside the Lesotho ioti
Namibia; alongside the Namibian dollar
Swaziland; alongside the Swazi lilangeni
Zimbabwe
The South African Rand has the currency symbol R and is abbreviated to ZAR when found on the foreign exchange market or compared to other currencies in a bureau de change.
A South African rand is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:
Cent coins: 10, 20 and 50
Rand coins: 1, 2 and 5
Rand notes: 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200
Be careful not to confuse the R20 and R200 notes as they are a similar colour.
When you order online you will only have South African rand notes delivered, not coins.
Yes, but there is usually a cost if a company offers the service. You can save money by having your currency delivered to a nearby store for collection.
There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying South African rand online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
