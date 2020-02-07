The secret to finding the best South African rand exchange deal

Compare as many travel money companies as possible before buying. You can do this by:

Using our South African rand comparison table to find the best exchange rate available online.

Looking out for any delivery costs, as some companies charge you for delivering South African rand.

Find the best deal on travel money by following the tips in this guide

How much can you take into South Africa?

You can only bring in up to 25,000 South African rand, or a combination of other currencies up to the equivalent of 10,000 US dollars.

Any amount above this will need to be declared to an official as you enter the country.

If you are going on a safari or exploring the South African wilderness you should bring enough cash with you as ATM's will not be readily available in remote areas.

Where can you use the South African rand?

It is the official currency and can be used in South Africa as well as:

Lesotho ; alongside the Lesotho ioti

Namibia ; alongside the Namibian dollar

Swaziland ; alongside the Swazi lilangeni

Zimbabwe

The South African Rand has the currency symbol R and is abbreviated to ZAR when found on the foreign exchange market or compared to other currencies in a bureau de change.

What notes and coins can you get?

A South African rand is made up of 100 cents and uses the following denominations:

Cent coins : 10, 20 and 50

Rand coins : 1, 2 and 5

Rand notes: 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

Be careful not to confuse the R20 and R200 notes as they are a similar colour.

When you order online you will only have South African rand notes delivered, not coins.