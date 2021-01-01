You can find the best Norwegian krone exchange rate using a travel money comparison.
When you start your search, you need to check:
The Norway exchange rate offered: This tells you how many Norwegian kroner you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the exchange rate, the more you get.
If there are any delivery fees: Some travel money companies let you order currency to get delivered to an address chosen by you. This can come with a fixed fee, so include this when comparing deals.
If you can collect the currency: Some travel money companies let you buy or reserve your currency online to collect in store. Some also offer the option to collect at an airport.
Try to avoid buying Norwegian currency at the airport, as the exchange rate is unlikely to be competitive.
When should you buy your Norwegian kroner?
You can buy your currency at any time, as there is not a special time each day or month that exchanges rates are always at their best.
Whether you have weeks, days or even hours until you need your currency, there is always a way to get a good deal.
Buy your currency when you have found the best rate after comparing what is available at the time you need the money.
Norwegian kroner FAQs
Can I use my credit card to buy Norwegian kroner?
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
How long does it take to get my Norwegian kroner?
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
How often do the exchange rates on this table change?
They are updated every ten minutes. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
What is commission?
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.