Compare the top Norwegian krone exchange rates and give yourself more to spend on your trip to this jewel of northern Europe.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
You can find the best Norwegian krone exchange rate using a travel money comparison.
When you start your search, you need to check:
The Norway exchange rate offered: This tells you how many Norwegian kroner you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the exchange rate, the more you get.
If there are any delivery fees: Some travel money companies let you order currency to get delivered to an address chosen by you. This can come with a fixed fee, so include this when comparing deals.
If you can collect the currency: Some travel money companies let you buy or reserve your currency online to collect in store. Some also offer the option to collect at an airport.
Try to avoid buying Norwegian currency at the airport, as the exchange rate is unlikely to be competitive.
Here is how to get the best deal on your travel money
You can buy your currency at any time, as there is not a special time each day or month that exchanges rates are always at their best.
Whether you have weeks, days or even hours until you need your currency, there is always a way to get a good deal.
Buy your currency when you have found the best rate after comparing what is available at the time you need the money.
Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider for purchasing travel money with your credit card.
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
They are updated every ten minutes. This means you will be offered the latest rates.
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
