Compare the top Norwegian krone exchange rates and give yourself more to spend on your trip to this jewel of northern Europe.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
10.8290
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
8,121.75 kr
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of travel money

How to buy Norway currency online

You can find the best Norwegian krone exchange rate using a travel money comparison.

When you start your search, you need to check:

  • The Norway exchange rate offered: This tells you how many Norwegian kroner you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the exchange rate, the more you get.

  • If there are any delivery fees: Some travel money companies let you order currency to get delivered to an address chosen by you. This can come with a fixed fee, so include this when comparing deals.

  • If you can collect the currency: Some travel money companies let you buy or reserve your currency online to collect in store. Some also offer the option to collect at an airport.

Try to avoid buying Norwegian currency at the airport, as the exchange rate is unlikely to be competitive.

Here is how to get the best deal on your travel money

When should you buy your Norwegian kroner?

You can buy your currency at any time, as there is not a special time each day or month that exchanges rates are always at their best.

Whether you have weeks, days or even hours until you need your currency, there is always a way to get a good deal.

Buy your currency when you have found the best rate after comparing what is available at the time you need the money.

Here are your last minute travel money options

Norwegian kroner FAQs

