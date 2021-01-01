To find the best GBP to HKD, or pounds to Hong Kong dollar deal, you need to check:

The exchange rate : This will tell you how many Hong Kong dollars you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the Hong Kong exchange rate, the more you will get for your money.

The delivery charge: If you want to buy your Hong Kong dollars online, you could have the option to get the currency delivered to you. This often costs you a fixed fee, so factor it in when comparing the cost of exchanging.

You may also have the option to buy Hong Kong dollars online to pick up at the airport through some providers, letting you avoid any delivery charges.

Do you have to pay for delivery?

Not always, some providers may have a branch near you, giving you the option to pick up your travel money in person.

This lets you avoid delivery charges, but providers who offer this service may only let you reserve a rate online.

Reserving a rate online does not guarantee it forever, as you are usually given a time limit to use the rate before it expires, for example 24 hours.

How to make comparing simpler

You can use our currency calculator which updates our comparison to show what you can get from each provider.

Enter the amount you want, e.g. 500 Hong Kong dollars in pounds, or vice versa. Then our comparison updates to show how much you could get from each provider.

If you want to find out how else you can spend abroad, check out the alternatives here.

Hong Kong dollar FAQs

Q Will I get the same Hong Kong dollar rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you. Q Is it safe to order Hong Kong dollars online? A Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not. Q How often do the exchange rates on your table change? A They are updated every ten minutes on our comparison tables. This means you will be offered the latest rates. Q Can I use my credit card to buy Hong Kong dollars? A Yes, but you will be charged by both your credit card company and the travel money company for purchasing travel money with your credit card. Q Is my travel money protected abroad? A No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.

About our Hong Kong dollar comparison