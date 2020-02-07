<Travel Money

Compare Danish krone exchange rates

Get more Danish krone for your money with these top pound to krone exchange rates.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
8.5341
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
6,400.58 kr
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
How to get the best Denmark currency exchange deal

There is more to getting a good deal than finding the best Danish krone exchange rate, just follow these steps:

  • Decide how much you want to exchange: This will help your search by excluding companies that don't exchange the amount you want.

  • Compare several rates at once: You can use a comparison like this one to check the rates of companies next to each other, or you can check the rates on the high street.

  • Look for the best exchange rate: The higher the exchange rate, the more Danish krone you get for your pounds. Exchange rates change all the time, so try and compare rates in a short amount of time to find the best one.

  • Look out for fees: If you order online, there may be a charge for delivery or to collect your currency at a nearby store. Take this cost into account when looking for the best deal.

How fees can affect the deal you see

The best deal will give you the most Danish krone (DKK) for your money, minus any fees. For example, if you only had £500:

  • A rate of 8.12 with a delivery fee of £5 would give you 4,019.40 DKK

  • A rate of 8.1 with no delivery fee would give you 4,050 DKK

The difference between exchange rates can be small, so consider all costs, as the best rate may not give you the most for your money overall.

Danish krone FAQs

Explore travel money guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

