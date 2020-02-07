How to get the best Denmark currency exchange deal

There is more to getting a good deal than finding the best Danish krone exchange rate, just follow these steps:

Decide how much you want to exchange : This will help your search by excluding companies that don't exchange the amount you want.

Compare several rates at once : You can use a comparison like this one to check the rates of companies next to each other, or you can check the rates on the high street.

Look for the best exchange rate : The higher the exchange rate, the more Danish krone you get for your pounds. Exchange rates change all the time, so try and compare rates in a short amount of time to find the best one.

Look out for fees: If you order online, there may be a charge for delivery or to collect your currency at a nearby store. Take this cost into account when looking for the best deal.

How fees can affect the deal you see

The best deal will give you the most Danish krone (DKK) for your money, minus any fees. For example, if you only had £500:

A rate of 8.12 with a delivery fee of £5 would give you 4,019.40 DKK

A rate of 8.1 with no delivery fee would give you 4,050 DKK

The difference between exchange rates can be small, so consider all costs, as the best rate may not give you the most for your money overall.

