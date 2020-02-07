The secret to getting the best Croatian kuna exchange deal

You can usually find the best Croatian rates online, and using our table means you have access to rates which are updated every ten minutes. Here is what to do:

Compare as many exchange rates as you can

Find the highest possible Croatian kuna exchange rate

Look out for delivery charges

Do not order more than you need: You will rarely get a good deal to exchange your leftover Croatian kuna back into sterling.

You can sometimes find special offers if you buy more; such as free delivery or a better exchange rate if you order over a set amount, e.g. over £500.

Here are more tips on getting the best deal on your travel money

What is the Croatian kuna?

It is the official currency of Croatia, and a Croatian kuna is made up of 100 lipa.

If you need to exchange money in Croatia, make sure you use reliable places such as banks or ATMs.

Here are some other ways you can spend abroad

What coins and notes can you get?

The Croatian kuna uses several coins and notes, including:

Lipa coins : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

Kuna coins : 1, 2 and 5

Kuna notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000

The 1 and 2 lipa coin, 25 kuna coin and the 5 and 1,000 kuna notes are rarely seen in circulation.

You will never have coins sent to you when ordering Croatian kuna online, only notes.