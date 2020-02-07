You could get more to spend for your sterling when you compare kuna exchange rates before visiting Croatia. Despite being a full EU member state Croatia uses the kuna as its main currency.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
You can usually find the best Croatian rates online, and using our table means you have access to rates which are updated every ten minutes. Here is what to do:
Compare as many exchange rates as you can
Find the highest possible Croatian kuna exchange rate
Look out for delivery charges
Do not order more than you need: You will rarely get a good deal to exchange your leftover Croatian kuna back into sterling.
You can sometimes find special offers if you buy more; such as free delivery or a better exchange rate if you order over a set amount, e.g. over £500.
It is the official currency of Croatia, and a Croatian kuna is made up of 100 lipa.
If you need to exchange money in Croatia, make sure you use reliable places such as banks or ATMs.
The Croatian kuna uses several coins and notes, including:
Lipa coins: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50
Kuna coins: 1, 2 and 5
Kuna notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000
The 1 and 2 lipa coin, 25 kuna coin and the 5 and 1,000 kuna notes are rarely seen in circulation.
You will never have coins sent to you when ordering Croatian kuna online, only notes.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money.
It is the fee a travel money company charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Croatian kuna online. Here is more information on how our website works.
