Compare Croatian kuna exchange rates

You could get more to spend for your sterling when you compare kuna exchange rates before visiting Croatia. Despite being a full EU member state Croatia uses the kuna as its main currency.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

The secret to getting the best Croatian kuna exchange deal

You can usually find the best Croatian rates online, and using our table means you have access to rates which are updated every ten minutes. Here is what to do:

  • Compare as many exchange rates as you can

  • Find the highest possible Croatian kuna exchange rate

  • Look out for delivery charges

  • Do not order more than you need: You will rarely get a good deal to exchange your leftover Croatian kuna back into sterling.

You can sometimes find special offers if you buy more; such as free delivery or a better exchange rate if you order over a set amount, e.g. over £500.

Here are more tips on getting the best deal on your travel money

What is the Croatian kuna?

It is the official currency of Croatia, and a Croatian kuna is made up of 100 lipa.

If you need to exchange money in Croatia, make sure you use reliable places such as banks or ATMs.

Here are some other ways you can spend abroad

What coins and notes can you get?

The Croatian kuna uses several coins and notes, including:

  • Lipa coins: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

  • Kuna coins: 1, 2 and 5

  • Kuna notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000

The 1 and 2 lipa coin, 25 kuna coin and the 5 and 1,000 kuna notes are rarely seen in circulation.

You will never have coins sent to you when ordering Croatian kuna online, only notes.

Croatian kuna FAQs

About our Croatian kuna comparison

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on travel money means getting the best return for your pound sterling. This guide will show you how.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

