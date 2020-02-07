<Travel Money

Compare Bulgarian lev exchange rates

Compare lev exchange rates and you could get a better rate on currency for a trip to Bulgaria

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

No1 Currency Travel Money
Exchange rate
2.2438
Delivery fee
Free delivery
£750 gets you
1,682.85 BGN
No1 Currency Travel Money
No1 Currency is rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot for their rates and service. The only provider where you can reserve your rate online and pay later in store. UK-wide pick up locations, or next day Home Delivery service, with free delivery over £750.
Indicative rates are for the Click and Collect service, Home Delivery may vary. Maximum order for home delivery is £2,500.
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
The secret to finding the best Bulgarian lev exchange deal

You will usually get the best deal if you shop for Bulgarian lev online before you travel, rather than looking on the high street or buying at the airport. Here is what you should do:

  • Use our comparison table to find the highest rate: the rates on our table update every ten minutes

  • Watch out for delivery charges: they will eat into the money you use to exchange into Bulgarian lev

  • Look for currency offers: some companies offer a better rate if you order over a set amount; e.g. £500

Here is how to get the best deal on your travel money

What is the Bulgarian lev?

It is the official currency of Bulgaria which uses the symbol лв, and is made up of 100 stotinki.

You can also get Bulgarian lev when you are abroad through; ATMs, large hotels, or exchange bureaux.

Do not exchange money into Bulgarian lev through street sellers in Bulgaria, as you will rarely get a good exchange deal and you could put yourself in danger.

What coins and notes can you get?

The Bulgarian lev, also known as Bulgarian Leva, uses several coins and notes which include:

  • Stotinki coins: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

  • Lev coins: 1 and 2

  • Lev notes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100

You will only have notes sent to you when ordering Bulgarian lev online, not coins.

Bulgarian lev FAQs

About our Bulgarian lev comparison

