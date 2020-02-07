Compare lev exchange rates and you could get a better rate on currency for a trip to Bulgaria
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
You will usually get the best deal if you shop for Bulgarian lev online before you travel, rather than looking on the high street or buying at the airport. Here is what you should do:
Use our comparison table to find the highest rate: the rates on our table update every ten minutes
Watch out for delivery charges: they will eat into the money you use to exchange into Bulgarian lev
Look for currency offers: some companies offer a better rate if you order over a set amount; e.g. £500
Here is how to get the best deal on your travel money
It is the official currency of Bulgaria which uses the symbol лв, and is made up of 100 stotinki.
You can also get Bulgarian lev when you are abroad through; ATMs, large hotels, or exchange bureaux.
Do not exchange money into Bulgarian lev through street sellers in Bulgaria, as you will rarely get a good exchange deal and you could put yourself in danger.
The Bulgarian lev, also known as Bulgarian Leva, uses several coins and notes which include:
Stotinki coins: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50
Lev coins: 1 and 2
Lev notes: 2, 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100
You will only have notes sent to you when ordering Bulgarian lev online, not coins.
Some companies let you pay extra for next day delivery, otherwise it could take a few days to arrive.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that is authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No, the rates online are often better than the high street because online companies need to be more competitively priced to attract you.
As many as you like, but most companies will have a maximum total amount of money you can buy at one time.
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying Bulgarian lev online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
