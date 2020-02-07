Compare travel insurance policies that cover you when you take part in winter sports.
Last updated: 14 April 2022
It’s a special kind of insurance that recognises the increased risk of injury people face while participating in winter sports and activities, such as skiing and snowboarding.
Standard travel insurance won’t cover you for winter activities – not even a sleigh ride in Lapland! – but ski insurance includes extras to protect you from the risks linked to winter sports while also providing cover for all the same things as regular travel insurance.
If you choose a winter sports insurance policy, it’s likely to cover you when:
skiing (including cross country)
snowboarding
ice skating
sledging or tobogganing
snowmobiling
dog sledding (including husky rides)
sleigh rides
glacier walking
ice fishing
Check the policy carefully against your plans and talk to your insurer if anything is missing. Activities such as ice hockey, ski jumping or bobsleighing aren’t usually included.
Ski travel insurance tends to cover you for the activities listed above.
You may also get cover for:
Medical treatment: this steps in where regular insurance refuses to go by covering you if you’re injured or taken ill while taking part in winter sports. Medical treatment abroad can be extremely expensive, so you’ll need plenty of cover
Your equipment: protects against accidental loss, theft and damage, whether your winter gear is owned or hired. Make a note of the cover limit to ensure you’ve got enough to replace everything you take or hire
Piste closure: pays for your transport costs to another site if you’re unable to ski at your resort. If no alternatives are available, you’ll be compensated for each day you can’t ski
Your ski pack: compensates you if you can’t use things you’ve paid for because of illness or injury, such as your ski or lift pass, ski lessons and hired equipment
Alternative equipment hire: provides alternative gear, paid for by your insurer, if your luggage gets lost during your outbound journey
Personal liability: pays out if you inadvertently injure someone during your trip who then sues you
Repatriation: returns you to the UK at the insurer’s expense if you become ill or injured and unable to travel in the usual way
Avalanche delays: pays out if your activities are delayed following an avalanche
Find out more about what winter sports cover protects you against here.
Some insurers will still offer you insurance if you have a pre-existing medical condition. You’re likely to have to pay more if you want to have these conditions covered.
Others will still offer insurance, but they won’t cover your pre-existing conditions.
It’s certainly worth considering. The EHIC (and its successor, the UK Global Health Insurance Card, or UK GHIC) is excellent, but we’d recommend combining that with the best ski insurance for your needs.
With the UK GHIC or UK EHIC, you can access essential state-provided healthcare in the same way as a local resident would. This might mean it’s free or available at a reduced price.
However, even with this, the costs of medical treatment can still be extremely high. Plus, there are things the UK GHIC won’t cover you for, such as private hospital treatment, repatriation and mountain rescues. Insurance provides important extra protection so you can be sure you won’t have to pay more than your excess even if the worst happens.
Remember that a UK GHIC also doesn’t cover you for any of the other things that you get with the best ski insurance policies. For example, you’re not covered for lost luggage cover or piste closure.
Read more about the UK GHIC and UK EHIC here.
As with all insurance, get quotes from multiple providers to determine the most affordable policy that meets your needs. Consider the following:
Do they cover all sports? Make sure all your chosen sports are included. If not, ask your insurer to add them individually
Try an extreme sports package: alternatively, look at adding an adventure sports package to the policy when you get a quote
Verify the policy’s limits: make sure medical expenses, cancellation and lost baggage are covered and that the limits and exclusions meet your needs
Look for comprehensive cover at the most affordable price: compare quotes to make sure your chosen policy covers everything you need at the best possible price
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
Most packages include off-piste ski insurance, but make sure you don’t ski against local authority advice. You may also need a guide to accompany you to avoid invalidating your policy.
Yes, but each insurer sets its own maximum age. Cover for older travellers can be more expensive, find out more here.
Most policies cover things like skis and poles you own and anything you hire. Check the cover limits offered by each insurer for equipment to ensure you’re not left short.
Yes, if you include winter sports cover as part of an annual policy you’ll be covered all year as long as you do not exceed the maximum trip length.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022