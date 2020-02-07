Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is winter sports and ski travel insurance?

It’s a special kind of insurance that recognises the increased risk of injury people face while participating in winter sports and activities, such as skiing and snowboarding.

Standard travel insurance won’t cover you for winter activities – not even a sleigh ride in Lapland! – but ski insurance includes extras to protect you from the risks linked to winter sports while also providing cover for all the same things as regular travel insurance.

What’s included in the best travel insurance with winter sports?

If you choose a winter sports insurance policy, it’s likely to cover you when:

skiing (including cross country)

snowboarding

ice skating

sledging or tobogganing

snowmobiling

dog sledding (including husky rides)

sleigh rides

glacier walking

ice fishing

Check the policy carefully against your plans and talk to your insurer if anything is missing. Activities such as ice hockey, ski jumping or bobsleighing aren’t usually included.

What does the best ski travel insurance protect you against?

Ski travel insurance tends to cover you for the activities listed above.

You may also get cover for:

Medical treatment : this steps in where regular insurance refuses to go by covering you if you’re injured or taken ill while taking part in winter sports. Medical treatment abroad can be extremely expensive, so you’ll need plenty of cover

Your equipment : protects against accidental loss, theft and damage, whether your winter gear is owned or hired. Make a note of the cover limit to ensure you’ve got enough to replace everything you take or hire

Piste closure: pays for your transport costs to another site if you’re unable to ski at your resort. If no alternatives are available, you’ll be compensated for each day you can’t ski

Your ski pack : compensates you if you can’t use things you’ve paid for because of illness or injury, such as your ski or lift pass, ski lessons and hired equipment

Alternative equipment hire : provides alternative gear, paid for by your insurer, if your luggage gets lost during your outbound journey

Personal liability : pays out if you inadvertently injure someone during your trip who then sues you

Repatriation: returns you to the UK at the insurer’s expense if you become ill or injured and unable to travel in the usual way

Avalanche delays: pays out if your activities are delayed following an avalanche

Find out more about what winter sports cover protects you against here.

Can I get winter sports travel insurance even if I’ve got a pre-existing medical condition?

Some insurers will still offer you insurance if you have a pre-existing medical condition. You’re likely to have to pay more if you want to have these conditions covered.

Others will still offer insurance, but they won’t cover your pre-existing conditions.

Do I still need insurance even if I have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)?

It’s certainly worth considering. The EHIC (and its successor, the UK Global Health Insurance Card, or UK GHIC) is excellent, but we’d recommend combining that with the best ski insurance for your needs.

With the UK GHIC or UK EHIC, you can access essential state-provided healthcare in the same way as a local resident would. This might mean it’s free or available at a reduced price.

However, even with this, the costs of medical treatment can still be extremely high. Plus, there are things the UK GHIC won’t cover you for, such as private hospital treatment, repatriation and mountain rescues. Insurance provides important extra protection so you can be sure you won’t have to pay more than your excess even if the worst happens.

Remember that a UK GHIC also doesn’t cover you for any of the other things that you get with the best ski insurance policies. For example, you’re not covered for lost luggage cover or piste closure.

Read more about the UK GHIC and UK EHIC here.

How can I get the best ski insurance for winter holidays?

As with all insurance, get quotes from multiple providers to determine the most affordable policy that meets your needs. Consider the following:

Do they cover all sports? Make sure all your chosen sports are included. If not, ask your insurer to add them individually

Try an extreme sports package: alternatively, look at adding an adventure sports package to the policy when you get a quote

Verify the policy’s limits: make sure medical expenses, cancellation and lost baggage are covered and that the limits and exclusions meet your needs

Look for comprehensive cover at the most affordable price: compare quotes to make sure your chosen policy covers everything you need at the best possible price

What is covered under a travel insurance policy