Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal.

How to compare travel insurance for the USA

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best USA travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Last updated: 1 May 2022

Which is the best type of USA travel insurance policy?

The type you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:

  • Single-trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time (e.g. 90 days)

  • Annual policies cover you for multiple trips over a period of 12 months

Here’s how to decide if you should get a single-trip or annual travel policy.

Next, determine what protection you want from your travel policy, which might include:

  • Medical insurance: comes as standard with travel insurance and pays out if you’re ill or injured while on holiday. US hospital bills are eye-wateringly high, so consider medical expenses cover as a minimum

  • Cancellation cover: covers the cost of your holiday if you’re forced to cancel it or cut your trip short – for example if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Discover more about cancellation cover

  • Personal belongings and baggage: protects your personal possessions from accidental loss, theft or damage while you’re in the USA. Check that the single-item limit is enough to cover expensive items like cameras or jewellery

Find out more information about the different travel cover options

How much is travel insurance to the USA?

The cost of your US travel insurance will vary based on:

The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. This often means a travel insurance policy covering the USA is more expensive than European travel insurance.

How to get the best travel insurance for the USA

First determine what level of cover you need (see above), then click the Get Quotes button at the top of the page. This will enable you to compare policies and find the best USA travel insurance for your individual needs at the lowest price.

Here are 8 ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance

You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.

Travel insurance USA FAQs

Last updated: 30 March, 2022