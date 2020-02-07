If you’re heading to the USA and run into trouble, things could become expensive. Compare travel insurance quotes that can protect your belongings and pay expensive medical bills.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
The type you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:
Single-trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time (e.g. 90 days)
Annual policies cover you for multiple trips over a period of 12 months
Here’s how to decide if you should get a single-trip or annual travel policy.
Next, determine what protection you want from your travel policy, which might include:
Medical insurance: comes as standard with travel insurance and pays out if you’re ill or injured while on holiday. US hospital bills are eye-wateringly high, so consider medical expenses cover as a minimum
Cancellation cover: covers the cost of your holiday if you’re forced to cancel it or cut your trip short – for example if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Discover more about cancellation cover
Personal belongings and baggage: protects your personal possessions from accidental loss, theft or damage while you’re in the USA. Check that the single-item limit is enough to cover expensive items like cameras or jewellery
Find out more information about the different travel cover options
The cost of your US travel insurance will vary based on:
your age
your health, particularly if you have any pre-existing medical conditions
optional extras like cover for winter sports
The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. This often means a travel insurance policy covering the USA is more expensive than European travel insurance.
First determine what level of cover you need (see above), then click the Get Quotes button at the top of the page. This will enable you to compare policies and find the best USA travel insurance for your individual needs at the lowest price.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
Sometimes. Check the policy documents because some insurers don’t cover pre-existing illnesses. You may be able to pay extra to add this to your cover.
No, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and UK Global Health Insurance Card are only valid in European countries. You need separate travel cover if you visit the US.
It depends how frequently you go on holiday each year. If you travel regularly, it may be cheaper to get annual cover.
If you have single-trip cover, you will usually be covered for 30 to 90 days. If you have an annual policy, cover lasts for multiple trips each year.
You can get a family travel insurance policy that could cover you, your partner and your children up to a certain age.
No, you will need to take out specialist business travel insurance if you are visiting the US for work. Speak to a broker for help finding a policy.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022