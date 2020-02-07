Last updated: 1 May 2022

Which is the best type of USA travel insurance policy?

The type you need depends on how often you travel between the UK and the US:

Single-trip policies cover you for one trip, for a set time (e.g. 90 days)

Annual policies cover you for multiple trips over a period of 12 months

Next, determine what protection you want from your travel policy, which might include:

Medical insurance : comes as standard with travel insurance and pays out if you’re ill or injured while on holiday. US hospital bills are eye-wateringly high, so consider medical expenses cover as a minimum

Cancellation cover : covers the cost of your holiday if you’re forced to cancel it or cut your trip short – for example if you or a family member are seriously ill or injured. Discover more about cancellation cover

Personal belongings and baggage: protects your personal possessions from accidental loss, theft or damage while you’re in the USA. Check that the single-item limit is enough to cover expensive items like cameras or jewellery

How much is travel insurance to the USA?

The cost of your US travel insurance will vary based on:

your age

your health, particularly if you have any pre-existing medical conditions

the length of your trip

optional extras like cover for winter sports

The high cost of medical treatment in the US also affects the price of your travel policy. This often means a travel insurance policy covering the USA is more expensive than European travel insurance.

How to get the best travel insurance for the USA