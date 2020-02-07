Last updated: 2 May 2022

What is travel insurance for under-18s?

Travel insurance for under-18s is simply insurance tailored to younger people. Teenagers need the protection of travel insurance just like any other traveller.

It can be a worrying time if you have 16–17-year-olds travelling alone. With the right under-18s travel insurance policy, you can relax a little more – or at least be reassured that they’re covered if something goes wrong.

Can I get travel insurance for minors?

Yes, but your choice of insurer may be more limited. Anyone under 18 is considered a minor, and some insurance providers either don’t offer individual policies to those fitting that definition or don’t insure minors who are unaccompanied.

For those that do, the price of your policy will be based on:

where they’re going

who they’re staying with

what they’ll be doing on their trip

how long they’ll be away for

the number of trips they’ll be making during the year

What’s covered by travel insurance for under-18s?

Travel insurance for under-18s offers similar benefits to any other travel policy. These include:

Medical expenses : pays out if your teenager is ill or injured abroad and needs medical treatment or attention. You can usually get up to £10 million cover

Cancellation and delay : pays out if the trip has to be cancelled, becomes delayed, or is cut short. This could happen if, for example, your teen had to have emergency medical treatment before they went away

Baggage, possessions and personal money : pays out if your teen’s baggage, belongings or money are lost, stolen or damaged. You can usually get up to £5,000 baggage cover

Repatriation : pays for your teen to be brought back to the UK if they’re ill or injured and would be better off being treated at home

Some activities and sports: pays out if your teen is injured while playing sport. Not all sports are included; if your child is going skiing or trying any other extreme sports, they’ll likely need extra cover. Check the policy carefully.

If your teen is taking a smartphone, tablet or laptop, they may need gadget cover too.

How to find the right travel cover for under-18s

The cheapest deal isn’t always the best or the most suitable for your child. When comparing quotes, check the cover carefully.

Also think about things like:

Does your child have pre-existing medical conditions? If they do, you must declare them when you apply so they’re covered while your child’s away

How long are they going away for? Find a policy that covers the full length of their trip

Where are they going? Make sure the policy you’re looking at covers them for travel to the right place. You can usually buy insurance for one of: Europe Worldwide excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean Worldwide including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean

Do they have a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC)? A GHIC, the replacement for the EHIC, gives your child access to medical care in most European countries. Your child still needs travel insurance to cover things like lost baggage and cancellations

What will they be doing? If they’re doing winter sports (like skiing) or extreme sports (like bungee jumping), you’ll need to make sure the policy covers them for this. They might need a specialist policy for these activities

How many times will they be going away? Single-trip insurance is likely to be the most cost-effective option if this is their only planned trip away. If they’ll be going away a few times, annual multi-trip insurance may be a better option. Here’s how to work out whether single-trip or annual multi-trip insurance is the right option.

Once you’ve selected your cover, compare quotes and choose the cheapest from the options that give you what you need.

Do 17-year-olds travelling alone need their own policy?

Yes. Separate travel insurance is usually necessary for 16- and 17-year-old travellers if you’re not travelling with them. As they’re unaccompanied minors, they need their own policy.

However, you can share a family policy if they’re travelling with you. Sometimes a family policy covers minors to travel on their own, but this is rare. Check your existing documents carefully to see if your family policy offers this feature.

Do I need travel insurance for a Year 12 school trip?

Sometimes. The school may include group travel insurance in its package price. If insurance is not mentioned in the trip literature, it’s worth asking. There’s no sense in paying twice for the same thing.

If insurance is included, find out what it covers. You might decide you want more extensive coverage through a separate under-18s travel insurance policy for children aged 16–17.