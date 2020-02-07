Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is travel insurance for the over 80s?

Over 80s travel insurance is designed especially for the older traveller. There are a number of potential options on the market, but you should be aware that such insurance is likely to cost more than it does for younger travellers.

Can you get travel insurance at over 80 years old?

Yes, you can get travel insurance for over 80-year olds, but some insurers do set a maximum age limit for their policies. This could be anything they choose: some policies cover those up to age 69, others 70, and others 75. There are insurers out there that offer over-80s cover, however, so don’t worry if you get turned down at first.

Older travellers are more likely to make expensive claims because they’re more likely to need medical attention if they’re affected by illness or injury. With that in mind, insurers try to balance their risk. They’ll either decline to offer you a policy or charge you more to cover the risk they feel they’re taking.

Read more about how to get travel insurance as you get older.

Will I need to have a medical test?

Some insurers might ask you to have a medical before they’ll give you cover. However, most of the time the information you share about your medical history should be enough for the insurer. It might be helpful to have all the information to hand about your medical conditions and any medications you take when you apply. This will help you provide the correct details.

What’s included in travel insurance for over 80s?

Travel insurance for the over 80s usually includes:

Emergency medical treatment : your insurer pays for any emergency medical treatment you need while you’re abroad. Some policies may also include cover for a friend or family member to stay with you if you can’t travel home when you’re supposed to due to illness or injury

Cancellation or curtailment : this covers losses if you’re forced to cancel your trip or cut it short due to medical reasons. This could include pending treatment – for example, if you’ve been waiting for a crucial operation that suddenly becomes available while you’re away. Sometimes other situations may be covered, such as the death of a close relative

Repatriation : your insurance provider covers the cost of getting you home if you become ill or are injured

Travel delays and disruptions : your insurer may pay out if you miss your flight due to traffic delays, for example

Baggage and belongings : your provider covers the costs of replacing missing or damaged luggage. It may also pay out if your belongings were damaged or stolen on your trip

Legal cover: your insurer pays for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip if you need to claim compensation or damages

Check your policy carefully to see exactly what’s included.

What’s not included in travel insurance for over 80s?

All insurance comes with exclusions, but there are some common ones to look out for when it comes to travel insurance for over 80-year-olds.

These exclusions may include:

Some countries : if you travel against the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s advice, your insurance is likely to be invalid

Medical conditions : if you’ve got pre-existing medical problems, make sure you tell the insurance provider. If you don’t, and you later need to claim, you may find that your policy is invalid

Reckless behaviour : it’s important to have your wits about you at all times when you travel. If you leave your baggage unattended and it gets stolen, for example, it’s unlikely that you’ll be covered for the loss. Similarly, if you drink too much and injure yourself while intoxicated, you may find that you’re not covered

Sports and risky activities: check your policy carefully to see what activities and sports are included in your policy. If you take part in an activity that isn’t covered, you may not be able to claim

How to find the right over-80s travel insurance

Before you choose your travel insurance, consider:

The length of your trip : many insurers reduce the maximum trip length for older customers. For example, some insurance providers lower the length from 60 days to 31 days when you reach 65. You may struggle to find insurance for a long trip if you’re over 80

The type of policy you want : you’ll need to choose between a single-trip or an annual policy. This guide explains how to work out which one’s right for you

Where you’re travelling: if you’re going somewhere that has expensive healthcare, such as the USA, your policy is likely to cost more

How to get cheap travel insurance for over 80-year-olds

Getting cheap insurance should never be your top priority. The main priority when looking for insurance should always be finding the right level of cover for your needs. Once you’ve worked out what level of cover you want, you can compare over-80s travel insurance quotes from different providers and pick the cheapest from those offering your desired coverage.

However, there are a few things you can do to help keep the cost of travel insurance down.

Try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs to help you get the best possible deal.