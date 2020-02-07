Are you over 80 and looking for travel insurance? Compare policies to find the right comprehensive cover to suit you and give you peace of mind.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best travel insurance for over 60s. Declare any medical conditions and also please add any extras that you require on the policy.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
Last updated: 14 April 2022
Over 80s travel insurance is designed especially for the older traveller. There are a number of potential options on the market, but you should be aware that such insurance is likely to cost more than it does for younger travellers.
Yes, you can get travel insurance for over 80-year olds, but some insurers do set a maximum age limit for their policies. This could be anything they choose: some policies cover those up to age 69, others 70, and others 75. There are insurers out there that offer over-80s cover, however, so don’t worry if you get turned down at first.
Older travellers are more likely to make expensive claims because they’re more likely to need medical attention if they’re affected by illness or injury. With that in mind, insurers try to balance their risk. They’ll either decline to offer you a policy or charge you more to cover the risk they feel they’re taking.
Read more about how to get travel insurance as you get older.
Some insurers might ask you to have a medical before they’ll give you cover. However, most of the time the information you share about your medical history should be enough for the insurer. It might be helpful to have all the information to hand about your medical conditions and any medications you take when you apply. This will help you provide the correct details.
Travel insurance for the over 80s usually includes:
Emergency medical treatment: your insurer pays for any emergency medical treatment you need while you’re abroad. Some policies may also include cover for a friend or family member to stay with you if you can’t travel home when you’re supposed to due to illness or injury
Cancellation or curtailment: this covers losses if you’re forced to cancel your trip or cut it short due to medical reasons. This could include pending treatment – for example, if you’ve been waiting for a crucial operation that suddenly becomes available while you’re away. Sometimes other situations may be covered, such as the death of a close relative
Repatriation: your insurance provider covers the cost of getting you home if you become ill or are injured
Travel delays and disruptions: your insurer may pay out if you miss your flight due to traffic delays, for example
Baggage and belongings: your provider covers the costs of replacing missing or damaged luggage. It may also pay out if your belongings were damaged or stolen on your trip
Legal cover: your insurer pays for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip if you need to claim compensation or damages
Check your policy carefully to see exactly what’s included.
All insurance comes with exclusions, but there are some common ones to look out for when it comes to travel insurance for over 80-year-olds.
These exclusions may include:
Some countries: if you travel against the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s advice, your insurance is likely to be invalid
Medical conditions: if you’ve got pre-existing medical problems, make sure you tell the insurance provider. If you don’t, and you later need to claim, you may find that your policy is invalid
Reckless behaviour: it’s important to have your wits about you at all times when you travel. If you leave your baggage unattended and it gets stolen, for example, it’s unlikely that you’ll be covered for the loss. Similarly, if you drink too much and injure yourself while intoxicated, you may find that you’re not covered
Sports and risky activities: check your policy carefully to see what activities and sports are included in your policy. If you take part in an activity that isn’t covered, you may not be able to claim
Before you choose your travel insurance, consider:
The length of your trip: many insurers reduce the maximum trip length for older customers. For example, some insurance providers lower the length from 60 days to 31 days when you reach 65. You may struggle to find insurance for a long trip if you’re over 80
The type of policy you want: you’ll need to choose between a single-trip or an annual policy. This guide explains how to work out which one’s right for you
Where you’re travelling: if you’re going somewhere that has expensive healthcare, such as the USA, your policy is likely to cost more
Getting cheap insurance should never be your top priority. The main priority when looking for insurance should always be finding the right level of cover for your needs. Once you’ve worked out what level of cover you want, you can compare over-80s travel insurance quotes from different providers and pick the cheapest from those offering your desired coverage.
However, there are a few things you can do to help keep the cost of travel insurance down.
Try these 8 ways to cut your travel insurance costs to help you get the best possible deal.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
The older you are the more likely it is you could fall ill or have an accident when abroad, so insurers charge you more to cover the extra risk.
No, but you should never travel without it because medical treatment abroad can cost tens of thousands of pounds and sometimes even more.
Yes, but it can cost more and not all insurers will cover you.
It depends, but most insurers will reduce the maximum length when you get older. For example, the maximum may drop from 60 days to 31 days when you are over 65.
You don’t need insurance for medical reasons as you will be covered by the NHS, but it can help protect you against cancellation and lost or stolen possessions. Find out more here.
If you have a medical problem, you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.Read More
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance policy. This step by step guide explains how to go about it.Read More
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Comparing travel could help you save money. Our award-winning travel insurance broker service makes sure you get the cover you need for the lowest premiums. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 29 March, 2022