The ultimate city break index

If weather isn’t your priority for your next getaway, below our experts reveal the cheapest European locations based on all the short break necessities from accommodation to food and drink. The cheap city break index

European cities are currently topping travel bucket lists for people around the globe, so our personal finance experts have looked into where in Europe you can get the full city break experience without it costing the earth. As so many European cities regularly sit on the top of bucket lists of travel enthusiasts around the world, you’re probably not alone in struggling to choose where you want to visit first. City breaks can come with a hefty price tag, so our personal finance experts have analysed various data points to discover which European cities you can visit on a budget. Our experts accounted for typical city break activities such as for the cost of an Airbnb for a night, a glass of wine, visiting the top-rated tourist attraction, a McDonald’s, and a 24-hour transport pass as part of the analysis. The cheapest European city break destinations

1. Istanbul, Turkey The analysis reveals that it is Istanbul that is the cheapest European city break destination, costing a minimum of just over £65. On average, a one night stay in a city that famously straddles two continents (Europe and Asia) will cost you just £51.38 for accommodation. You can see Dolmabahce Palace, which is the city’s top-rated attraction, for less than £6.50 and that even includes a guided tour. You can also opt to see the best sights from the comfort of local transportation with the reassurance that you can stay within your budget, as a 24-hour pass is just 71p. 2. Greece, Thessaloniki Claiming the silver medal in the cheapest city breaks rankings is Greece’s Thessaloniki where the average cost for one night in an Airbnb is £62.25. Despite being an ancient city, which tourists can see from the ruins of Roman Emperor Galerius’ 4th-century palace, much of the city was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1917 and was rebuilt in a far more modern style. This mix of architecture makes it a place worth visiting and tourists can learn more for just £6.66 by visiting the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki. If all the Greek history is too much to take in, you can take the edge off with a glass of wine costing just £3.27. 3. Germany, Berlin The third cheapest city break is Germany’s capital, Berlin, where the cost of a city break starts at £77.65. An Airbnb for one night is £62.83 on average, a 24-hour bus pass is considerably more than the cities in first and second place coming in at £7.42, but it balances out as the top-rated attraction is free of charge. Porto and Naples complete the top five, costing £94.52 and £92.35 respectively. The country featuring the most in the top 20 list is Italy; Naples (in southern Italy) is fifth, whilst Bologna (north of the country) is ninth with a total minimum cost of just under £111. Milan and Florence sit outside the top 10 list claiming 14th and 15th positions, and the Italian capital, Rome, is 17th with a total cost of £136.48. 20 cheapest European city break destinations

City One-Night Stay Airbnb (£) 24-Hour Bus Pass (£) McDonald’s Meal (£) Top Rated Attraction (£) Glass of White Wine (£) Total (£) 1 Istanbul, Turkey 51.38 0.71 1.73 6.46 4.81 65.09 2 Thessaloniki, Greece 62.25 1.52 3.71 6.66 3.27 77.41 3 Berlin, Germany 62.83 7.42 3.21 0.00 4.19 77.65 4 Porto, Portugal 73.74 5.40 3.71 9.16 2.51 94.52 5 Naples, Italy 77.08 3.80 3.21 8.33 2.93 95.35 6 Brussels, Belgium 77.09 6.58 3.71 8.33 4.60 100.31 7 Athens, Greece 72.90 3.46 3.71 16.65 3.77 100.49 8 Valencia, Spain 69.55 12.66 3.21 19.82 2.26 107.50 9 Bologna, Italy 99.69 5.06 3.71 0.00 2.51 110.97 10 Antwerp, Belgium 92.15 6.33 3.71 5.00 4.19 111.38 11 Lisbon, Portugal 82.12 5.44 3.71 15.82 6.70 113.79 12 Vienna, Austria 69.54 4.89 3.21 41.64 3.77 123.05 13 Munich, Germany 107.26 6.92 3.21 8.33 5.86 131.58 14 Milan, Italy 103.08 3.80 3.71 16.66 4.60 131.85 15 Florence, Italy 103.04 11.81 3.71 10.00 4.50 133.06 16 Barcelona, Spain 88.81 13.84 3.71 24.98 3.35 134.69 17 Rome, Italy 107.27 5.90 3.71 16.67 2.93 136.48 18 Stockholm, Sweden 101.71 10.49 4.92 13.32 8.29 138.73 19 Madrid, Spain 113.10 7.08 3.71 12.50 2.90 139.29 20 Geneva, Switzerland 112.23 8.43 5.21 11.99 3.68 141.54

The most expensive European city break destinations

On the other end of the scale, the research found that Dublin comes out as the most expensive place to take a city break. It has the highest average cost for an Airbnb, coming in at £252.88 a night. This could be due to the demand of people wanting to visit such a beautiful city, but it could also be a knock-on effect of the rising cost of rent, as *The Irish Times reported that the average rent in Dublin is now at €2,000 a month. The Irish city also claims the crown as the most expensive European city for a glass of white wine and one of the most expensive top-rated attractions, bringing its total cost to over £293. Prague is second on the list with a one-night stay costing £210 on average, bringing the total spend to £230.37. This is followed by three UK cities; Edinburgh is third with the minimum costs of visiting the Scottish city coming to a total of £221.26, Manchester is the fourth most expensive city break in Europe, and London (famed for being expensive) is fifth. The United Kingdom features on the top 12 list once more with Bristol in 11th place, where the minimum cost of a one-night getaway is over £143. Outside of the top five is Zurich in sixth place, Amsterdam in seventh, Copenhagen in eighth, Oslo in ninth, and Seville - where city breaks start at £144.07 - is 10th on the most expensive city break list. 12 most expensive European city break destinations

City One-Night Stay Airbnb (£) 24-Hour Bus Pass (£) McDonald’s Meal (£) Top Rated Attraction (£) Glass of White Wine (£) Total (£) 1 Dublin, Ireland 252.88 8.43 5.00 20.83 5.94 293.08 2 Prague, Czech Republic 210.00 4.15 3.02 8.58 4.62 230.37 3 Edinburgh, United Kingdom 190.00 4.50 3.51 18.00 5.25 221.26 4 Manchester, United Kingdom 164.00 4.20 3.51 25.00 4.25 200.96 5 London, United Kingdom 145.00 5.20 3.51 29.90 5.70 189.31 6 Zurich, Switzerland 142.29 11.65 5.21 23.18 5.78 188.11 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands 137.40 7.17 3.71 16.66 4.60 169.54 8 Copenhagen, Denmark 126.73 18.13 3.50 11.37 5.92 165.65 9 Oslo, Norway 113.15 9.43 4.66 11.46 9.87 148.57 10 Seville, Spain 121.47 4.22 3.71 12.08 2.59 144.07 11 Bristol, United Kingdom 111.00 5.30 3.51 19.50 3.99 143.30 12 Paris, France 108.11 11.13 3.21 13.33 5.90 141.68

Methodology and sources Money.co.uk analysed costs that make up a typical city break from various data sources, including: - The average costs of an Airbnb (one night): insideairbnb.com - Transport (based on a day bus pass): https://istanbultouristpass.com/istanbul-public-transportation-card, https://thessalonikilocal.com/thessaloniki-bus-getting-around-in-thesalonik/, https://www.berlin.de/en/public-transportation/1772016-2913840-tickets-fares-and-route-maps.en.html, https://www.wienerlinien.at/1-tag-wien, https://www.visitvalencia.com/en/shop/valencia-tourist-card/valencia-tourist-card, https://www.athenstransport.com/english/tickets/, https://www.introducingporto.com/andante-card, https://www.visitnaples.eu/en/tourist-information/how-to-use-public-transport-in-naples-while-saving-money, https://www.stib-mivb.be/article.html?l=en&_guid=d0707200-2683-3410-479e-b21a51d668f0#contentBodyList2, https://www.lisbonguru.com/viva-viagem-card-metro-bus-tram-ferry-train/, https://www.tmb.cat/en/barcelona-fares-metro-bus/tickets-visit-barcelona/barcelona-travel-card-hola-bcn, https://www.delijn.be/en/vervoerbewijzen/tickets/?vertaling=true, https://www.tper.it/tariffe, https://freetoursbyfoot.com/free-walking-tours-stockholm/stockholm-passes/, https://www.introducingflorence.com/tickets-and-travel-cards, https://www.introducingmilan.com/tickets-and-travel-cards, https://www.mvv-muenchen.de/en/tickets-and-fares/tickets-daytickets/single-day-ticket/index.html, https://www.paristoolkit.com/briefing/paris_travel_passes.htm, https://www.rometoolkit.com/transport/rome_travel_pass.htm, https://www.firstbus.co.uk/bristol-bath-and-west/tickets/ticket-prices, http://www.geneva.info/public-transport-tickets/, https://www.esmadrid.com/en/madrid-tourist-travel-pass, https://www.andalucia.com/cities/seville/gettingaround/bus_tram.htm, https://dinoffentligetransport.dk/citypass_da, https://www.iamsterdam.com/en/plan-your-trip/getting-around/public-transport, https://www.zvv.ch/zvv/en/travelcards-and-tickets/tickets/daypass.html, https://tfl.gov.uk/fares/find-fares/bus-and-tram-fares#on-this-page-0, https://www.plusbus.info/manchester, https://www.lothianbuses.com/tickets/, https://www.dublinpublictransport.ie/ticketshttp://www.myczechrepublic.com/prague/tickets_fares.html -McDonald's (cost of standard Big Mac Meal): https://www.economist.com/big-mac-index - Top tourist attraction costs: tripadvisor.co.uk - Cost of white wine: Using the top-rated restaurant on tripadvisor.co.uk for each city and sourcing prices from their menu. By totalling the costs for each city, money.co.uk then ranked them from lowest to highest to reveal the cheapest city break destination. Data correct February 2022. Sources Airbnb data: http://insideairbnb.com/ City population: https://worldpopulationreview.com/continents/cities/europe *The Irish Times. Dublin is the most expensive place to live in the eurozone due to high rents: https://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/dublin-most-expensive-place-to-live-in-euro-zone-due-to-high-rents-1.4273703#:~:text=Cost%20of%20living%20survey%20places,top%20in%20the%20euro%20area&text=However%2C%20in%20terms%20of%20the,a%20month%20in%20the%20capital