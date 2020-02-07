Last updated: 10 February 2021

How to find the best European travel insurance

European travel insurance is designed especially for your trip to Europe.

Perhaps you’re off on a sunny family beach holiday or planning to explore a city. Maybe you’re visiting a friend or going on a romantic break. Whatever you’re doing, it’s important to find the best European travel insurance for your needs.

It can be easy to get complacent when you’re travelling to Europe – after all, it’s so close to home. But there’s still plenty of scope for things to go wrong. What if your baggage got stolen? What if you had to cancel your trip? Or what if you fell ill while you were away? Medical treatment in Europe can cost a small fortune.

With travel insurance, Europe-bound adventurers can fully enjoy their trip. They’ll have full peace of mind and financial security so there’s no need to worry about something going wrong.

When looking for the best European travel insurance, travellers need to think about:

What exactly you want to cover

The level of cover you need

The length of your trip.

Once you’ve worked this out, you’ll be able to compare like-for-like quotes and find the best travel insurance for Europe.

What should the best travel insurance for Europe cover?

The best travel insurance for Europe usually covers:

Medical expenses : Your insurer will cover your medical bills if you fall ill or get injured while you’re away in Europe.

Cancellations or delays : You’ll be reimbursed if you face travel delays or cancel your holiday due to an emergency. An emergency could be, for example, you needing an urgent medical procedure.

Baggage loss: You can claim the cost of replacing lost or stolen items.

Your quotes will outline what's covered. So check these carefully to make sure the cover you need is included.

When looking for the best travel insurance, Europe-bound travellers may also be able to benefit from a few ‘extras’. These are benefits that aren’t included with all travel insurance policies. Check the policy you’re looking at to see if it includes any of these additional cover items. If not, you can ask the insurer about adding them on.

These ‘add ons’ might include:

Repatriation : Your insurer covers the cost of getting you home if you were ill or injured. This can be expensive if you don’t have insurance.

Legal cover : Your insurer would pay for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip if you had to claim compensation or damages.

Personal possessions : Your insurer would pay to replace items that are lost or damaged while you’re abroad.

Winter sports, water sports or extreme sports : Your insurer pays out if you’re injured and need treatment as a result of taking part in certain sports.

Personal liability: Your insurer would pay out if you caused any damages to a third party on your trip which resulted in them suing you.

What level of travel insurance, Europe-bound travellers should look for

The most common types of travel insurance Europe-bound holidaymakers may come across are:

Single trip cover : This covers you for one trip, up to a certain duration. For example, this could be up to 30 days. This is ideal if you’re only planning to travel to Europe once in a year.

Multi-trip cover: This covers you for multiple trips to Europe in a year. This can be the most cost-effective option if you plan to travel to Europe several times in a year. It can also be time efficient. Once you’ve bought your policy, you don’t need to worry about buying travel insurance again for a whole year. That’s unless you later decide to travel outside of Europe of course.

To find the best European travel insurance for you, think about how many trips you intend to make before you get quotes.

How long will you be away?

The number of days you’ll be covered for can vary. For example, some quotes may offer up to 30 days’ cover whereas the very best European travel insurance might to cover you for up to 100 days.

Check how many days you’ll be spending in Europe. Then compare the quotes that will cover you for the full length of your trip.

Does even the best travel insurance Europe-bound travellers can buy still have exclusions?

Yes. Unfortunately, even the best travel insurance, Europe-bound adventurers can buy may have exclusions.

Even if it looks like all the cover you need is included in the policy you’re looking at, take care to read it carefully. Even the best European travel insurance may have some common exclusions weaved in.

For example, your policy might exclude:

Don’t forget that if you’re travelling on business, it’s important to tell your insurer this. You might need a specialist business travel policy.

Make sure all your information is accurate otherwise your policy could be invalid.

It’s also important to make sure you can afford the excess on your policy. If you can’t afford it, and you end up needing to make a claim, your claim might be rejected.

Do I still need travel insurance even if I have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC)?

With an EHIC or GHIC, you can access necessary state-provided healthcare in the same way as a local resident would. This could mean it’s free or it could mean it’s for a reduced price. However, it is not something to replace travel insurance. You should travel with an EHIC or GHIC and travel insurance.

Having the best European travel insurance you can afford is crucial. It gives you important extra protection so you can be sure you won’t have to pay more than your excess even if the worst happens while you’re in Europe.

Where will the best European travel insurance allow you to travel to?

All countries within the EU will be covered by your policy. However, it’s always important to check current travel from the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). If you travel against the advice of the FCO, you could invalidate your policy.

There are also some European countries that you might be able to travel to, even though they’re not part of the EU. For example, these could include: Iceland, Monaco, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway, among others.

Some of the best European travel insurance policies may even cover you for countries that aren’t in Europe. For example, these could include: Morocco, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Egypt.

Check your policy before you travel. If the countries you’re heading to aren’t covered, you might be better off with a worldwide travel insurance policy which will give you more freedom. However, this is likely to be more expensive as it covers you for travel much further afield.