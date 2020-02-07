Last updated: 2 May 2022

What is European travel insurance?

European travel insurance is designed especially to cover you on a trip to European destinations.

It can be easy to get complacent when you’re travelling to Europe – after all, it’s so close to home. But there’s still plenty of scope for things to go wrong. With the right travel insurance, you can enjoy your European holiday knowing that your insurer will cover the cost if something goes awry.

What does the best travel insurance for Europe cover?

European travel insurance usually covers:

Medical expenses : your insurer will cover your medical bills if you fall ill or get injured while you’re away

Cancellations or delays : you’ll be reimbursed if you face travel delays or cancel your holiday due to an emergency

Baggage loss: you can claim the cost of replacing lost or stolen items

Your quotes will outline what's covered, so check these carefully to make sure everything you need is included.

You may also be able to benefit from a few extra benefits that aren’t included with all travel insurance policies. Check the policy you’re looking at to see if it includes any additional cover. If not, ask the insurer about adding it.

Add-ons might include:

Repatriation : the cost of getting you home if you are ill or injured. This can be expensive if you don’t have insurance

Legal cover : expenses for any legal assistance needed in relation to your trip if you have to claim compensation or damages

Personal possessions : compensation to replace items that are lost or damaged while you’re abroad

Winter, water or extreme sports cover : pays out if you’re injured and need treatment as a result of taking part in certain sports

Personal liability: provides cover if you cause any damages to a third party on your trip that results in a lawsuit

What does European travel insurance not cover?

Take care to read your policy carefully – even the best European travel insurance may include some common exclusions, such as:

If you’re travelling for business, let your insurer know as you might need a specialist business travel policy.

Make sure you provide accurate information otherwise your policy could be invalidated and you won’t be able to claim.

It’s also important to make sure you can afford the excess on your policy. If you can’t afford it, and you end up needing to make a claim, it might be rejected.

What level of travel insurance should I look for?

The most common types of European travel insurance are:

Single-trip cover : covers you for one trip, up to a certain duration (such as 30 days). It’s ideal if you’re only planning to travel to Europe once in a year

Multi-trip cover: can save you money, time and effort if you plan to travel to Europe several times over the course of a single year. Once purchased, you won’t have to worry about buying travel insurance again for a whole year – unless you later decide to travel outside of Europe

To find the best European travel insurance for you, think about how many trips you intend to make before you get quotes.

How long can I be away?

The number of days covered can vary. For example, some policies may offer up to 30 days’ cover whereas the very best European travel insurance might cover you for up to 100 days.

Check how many days you’ll be spending in Europe. Then compare the quotes that will cover you for the full length of your trip.

Do I still need travel insurance with an EHIC or GHIC?

With an EHIC or GHIC, you can access necessary state-provided healthcare in the same way as a local resident would. This might make it free or accessible at a reduced price. However, it does not replace travel insurance. You should travel with both an EHIC or GHIC and travel insurance.

Having the best European travel insurance you can afford gives you important extra protection so you can be sure you won’t have to pay more than your policy’s excess for treatment, even if the worst happens while you’re in Europe.

Where can I go with the best European travel insurance?

All countries within the EU will be covered by your policy. There are also some non-EU countries that you might be able to travel to, including Iceland, Monaco, Turkey, Switzerland and Norway, among others.

Some of the best European travel insurance policies may even cover you for countries that aren’t in Europe. These include Morocco, Tunisia, Cape Verde and Egypt.

Check your policy before you travel. If the countries you’re heading to aren’t covered, you might be better off with a worldwide travel insurance policy, which gives you more freedom. However, it’s likely to be more expensive as it covers you for travel to more far-flung places.

Wherever you plan to travel, it’s always important to check current travel advice from the UK government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). If you travel against the advice of the FCO, you could invalidate your policy.

How do I find the best European travel insurance?

When looking for the best European travel insurance, think about:

what exactly you want to cover

the level of cover you need

the length of your trip