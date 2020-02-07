What is cruise travel insurance and do I need it?

Cruise travel insurance provides financial protection if there are problems during your trip. It covers certain activities, excursions and situations unique to cruise holidays, such as missing your ship’s departure from port.

Many insurers sell cruise travel insurance as an optional extra for their standard travel insurance policies.

What a travel insurance policy should cover

What’s covered by cruise travel insurance?

Cruise travel insurance may cover you for:

Missed departures due to delays caused by public transport failure, traffic hold-ups or poor weather

Cabin confinement by the ship’s doctor for medical reasons. You can usually claim for every 24-hour period you’re stuck in your cabin

Excursions you can’t go on because of an accident or illness

Changes to the cruise itinerary that mean ports of call on your cruise are cancelled due to bad weather or timetable restrictions

Financial losses due to activities during your cruise

Emergency medical cover, including medical treatment and transport

The very best cruise travel insurance policies also give you:

Repatriation cover if you need to be transported back to the UK after falling ill on your travels

Extended baggage cover, providing greater financial protection for your luggage and valuables

Gadget cover if you need to replace electronic devices such as a camera or phone because they’re damaged or lost during your trip

Does the best cruise insurance cover me for every cruise destination?

Most policies cover all cruise destinations, including the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caribbean.

But it’s important to check with your insurer before you go on holiday that there are no exclusions on your policy for your intended destinations.

You should also check whether the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against travelling to your destinations. If it has, going there may invalidate your insurance.

Can I get cruise travel insurance if I’ve got a pre-existing condition?

Possibly. Providers tend to offer more leeway with cruise travel insurance than standard policies. Regardless, you must tell your insurer about your pre-existing conditions.

Cruise travel insurance policies are less likely to have an age limit too.

What’s the best cruise travel insurance for me?

The best cruise travel insurance is the one that best suits your needs. Think about:

How much does cruise travel insurance cost?

It varies. Some insurers include it with their standard travel insurance policies; with others, it’s available for an additional charge.

Factors that might affect the price include your destinations, the duration of the cruise and your age.

Why is cruise insurance expensive?

Your cruise travel insurance might cost more if your destinations include the US, China or Hong Kong. That’s because the private healthcare systems in those countries are expensive, making cruise insurance more vital.

Also, you might need to be airlifted to a hospital if you become critically ill while at sea, which adds to the cost of this type of policy.

How to find cheap cruise insurance

Cheap cruise insurance can be tempting, but it’s more important to make sure you buy the right cover for your needs. Otherwise, you could find yourself out of pocket if something goes wrong during your trip.

Eight ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance

How long will cruise travel insurance cover me for?

It varies. Some insurers offer up to 31 days of cover, but others provide 365 days. Before you buy, check the policy details to ensure the cover period is long enough for your trip.

Most standard, single-trip travel insurance policies cover you for 30–60 days, and even annual travel insurance caps the length of each trip you take, so they may not be appropriate.