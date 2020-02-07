Compare travel insurance for your cruise so you could fully relax onboard or onshore.
Cruise travel insurance provides financial protection if there are problems during your trip. It covers certain activities, excursions and situations unique to cruise holidays, such as missing your ship’s departure from port.
Many insurers sell cruise travel insurance as an optional extra for their standard travel insurance policies.
What a travel insurance policy should cover
Cruise travel insurance may cover you for:
Missed departures due to delays caused by public transport failure, traffic hold-ups or poor weather
Cabin confinement by the ship’s doctor for medical reasons. You can usually claim for every 24-hour period you’re stuck in your cabin
Excursions you can’t go on because of an accident or illness
Changes to the cruise itinerary that mean ports of call on your cruise are cancelled due to bad weather or timetable restrictions
Financial losses due to activities during your cruise
Emergency medical cover, including medical treatment and transport
The very best cruise travel insurance policies also give you:
Repatriation cover if you need to be transported back to the UK after falling ill on your travels
Extended baggage cover, providing greater financial protection for your luggage and valuables
Gadget cover if you need to replace electronic devices such as a camera or phone because they’re damaged or lost during your trip
Most policies cover all cruise destinations, including the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caribbean.
But it’s important to check with your insurer before you go on holiday that there are no exclusions on your policy for your intended destinations.
You should also check whether the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against travelling to your destinations. If it has, going there may invalidate your insurance.
Possibly. Providers tend to offer more leeway with cruise travel insurance than standard policies. Regardless, you must tell your insurer about your pre-existing conditions.
Cruise travel insurance policies are less likely to have an age limit too.
The best cruise travel insurance is the one that best suits your needs. Think about:
It varies. Some insurers include it with their standard travel insurance policies; with others, it’s available for an additional charge.
Factors that might affect the price include your destinations, the duration of the cruise and your age.
Your cruise travel insurance might cost more if your destinations include the US, China or Hong Kong. That’s because the private healthcare systems in those countries are expensive, making cruise insurance more vital.
Also, you might need to be airlifted to a hospital if you become critically ill while at sea, which adds to the cost of this type of policy.
Cheap cruise insurance can be tempting, but it’s more important to make sure you buy the right cover for your needs. Otherwise, you could find yourself out of pocket if something goes wrong during your trip.
Eight ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance
It varies. Some insurers offer up to 31 days of cover, but others provide 365 days. Before you buy, check the policy details to ensure the cover period is long enough for your trip.
Most standard, single-trip travel insurance policies cover you for 30–60 days, and even annual travel insurance caps the length of each trip you take, so they may not be appropriate.
You can still get a quote through Money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
Yes, standard cover will still protect you on a cruise, but you will not have extra protection for things such as cabin confinement or a missed departure.
No, your EHIC will not cover you on a cruise ship or private boat, even if you are docked at a port in the EU.
Most insurers offer maximum trip lengths of between 31 and 365 days, but this varies.
Last updated: 29 March, 2022