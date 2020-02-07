Going on a family holiday does not have to mean expensive travel insurance.
Compare companies that offer discounts on cover for your children to help keep the costs down.
Last updated: 10 February 2021
To find the best child insurance, think about:
Your child's age
What cover you need
The purpose of the trip
How often your child goes abroad
If your child is already covered
The definition of a child can vary between insurers. Insurers usually define a child as either:
A person under the age of 18
A person under 16 years old
Check your quotes to make sure that your son or daughter will be classified as a child under the insurer's definition.
Child travel insurance usually covers:
Injury or illness, which covers your child's medical bills abroad.
Trip cancellation, you can claim if your child is unable to travel due to unexpected circumstances, for example your child needs emergency medical treatment.
Possessions that need to be replaced if they are lost or stolen.
Check your policies carefully to ensure the cover you need is provided.
However, cover for some activities may be excluded e.g extreme sports or working abroad.
To find the right policy, check if the purpose of your child's trip is covered in your quotes.
Knowing how often your child will be going abroad can help you find the right level of cover. There are two main types of cover:
Single trip cover which will cover your child for one trip that is up to a certain length e.g. a trip of up to 100 days.
Annual cover covers several trips that are made over a 12 month period.
If you have family travel insurance, check your policy to figure out if your child is already covered.
This can help you avoid paying for cover you already have.
Compare several quotes and choose the one that best fits your child's circumstances.
Be aware of any exclusions, otherwise your child may not be covered and you could be out of pocket if something goes wrong.
If you have to pay any excess if you decide to make a claim, check if you can afford this, otherwise your insurer may reject your claim.
Yes, some insurers may cover several children under the same policy. Check if this is possible when you get quotes.
No, but it can protect you against expensive bills if something goes wrong abroad.
Not always, there may be countries that will not cover your child. Check your quotes to find out if your child will be covered.
Yes, there is usually a limit e.g. 30 days. Check your quotes to make sure your child will be covered for the full duration of the trip.