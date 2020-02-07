<Travel insurance

Compare our best annual travel insurance with multi trip cover

If you go abroad a few times a year you could save money buying an annual travel insurance policy. Compare insurers that offer annual cover to use the same policy all year round.

Compare annual travel insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare annual travel cover

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best annual travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is annual travel insurance?

An annual travel insurance policy lets you take multiple trips to multiple destinations across a 12-month period. You don’t need to let your insurance provider know every time you travel. Once your insurance is in place, you can jet off around the world at your leisure.

Does all annual travel insurance cover you for the same things?

Every annual travel insurance policy is different. Generally, however, annual travel insurance covers the same things as single trip policies. This includes:

  • Medical expenses: for any medical treatment you need while abroad. If you have pre-existing conditions, tell the insurer when you take out your policy

  • Cancellation and delay: this covers you if you need to cancel your trip or if your flight is significantly delayed. Check you have enough insurance to cover both the flight and accommodation if you can’t go

  • Baggage and personal money: this is for lost baggage and stolen belongings. Make you have enough cover to replace everything you’re taking, in case it goes missing in transit

  • Repatriation: this pays for the cost of getting you home if you’re unwell

The best annual travel insurance policy options may also include:

  • Passport cover: this covers the costs incurred if your passport is lost or stolen on your travels

  • Extreme sports, winter sports or water sports cover: this covers you for any sporting activities you do on your travels, such as skiing or surfing

  • Medical cover for pre-existing conditions: talk to your insurance provider about these to see if you can get cover

What a travel insurance policy should cover

What’s best, annual travel insurance or single-trip travel insurance?

If you regularly travel abroad, an annual policy could save you time and money because you don’t need to find a new policy for every trip you take. The same policy covers all the trips you take in a year. Plus, with the best annual travel insurance deals, you’re likely to pay a lot less than if you buy lots of single-trip policies. The more you travel, the more cost-effective it becomes.

Do I need an annual policy?

If you’re only going on one holiday, a single-trip policy is likely to be cheaper, but if you’re going away twice or more, annual travel insurance might be more cost-effective. Shop around to find the best annual policy for your needs.

The main benefits of annual travel insurance are:

  • it’s easier because you don’t have to keep arranging single-trip cover

  • you can go away spontaneously, knowing you’re protected

  • it can be cheaper

  • it’s suitable for most of the world, and you can adapt it to where you’re going

  • it’s flexible, so you can tailor how much cover you have for different scenarios

How to choose between an annual and single-trip policy

Where can I travel?

It depends on your policy. Most annual travel insurance gives you the choice of three territories. These are:

  • Europe

  • Worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands

  • Worldwide, including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands

Your insurance policy covers travel to countries within your chosen territories.

Before you travel, check the current government advice for the location you’re visiting. If you travel against the UK government’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, you could invalidate your insurance.

Are there any disadvantages or exclusions with annual travel insurance?

All annual travel insurance policies come with exclusions. However, you can often buy add-on cover for these. Common exclusions include:

  • some high-risk activities, such as extreme or winter sports 

  • medical treatment for pre-existing conditions

  • claims for trips taken against government advice

  • claims linked to drugs or alcohol

  • strikes, if they were public knowledge when you took out insurance

  • claims resulting from not getting the necessary vaccinations for your trip

One of the main disadvantages is that age limits can be lower than for single-trip insurance. Also, if you buy annual travel insurance but only go on one trip abroad, you could pay more than necessary.

How long can you travel with annual travel insurance?

Each trip you take has a duration limit, so you’re only covered for a certain number of days per trip. This is usually between 30 and 90 days. Some policies also set a total trip duration limit – for example, a total of 180 days over the course of a year. 

 

How to find the best annual travel insurance policy at the best price

As with any kind of insurance, the cheapest policy isn’t necessarily the best. Find the right level of cover for you at the best price available. 

Check the policy carefully to see what’s covered. Otherwise, if something goes wrong, you could find yourself out of pocket.

Think about what level of cover you want. How much baggage cover do you need? How much medical cover? Are you looking for a policy that covers the cost of repatriation? Once you know what you’re looking for, you can get quotes using our comparison tool. Then you can pick the cheapest option from the like-for-like policies you see.

You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.

Annual travel insurance FAQs

Last updated: 29 March, 2022