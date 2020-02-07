Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is annual travel insurance?

An annual travel insurance policy lets you take multiple trips to multiple destinations across a 12-month period. You don’t need to let your insurance provider know every time you travel. Once your insurance is in place, you can jet off around the world at your leisure.

Does all annual travel insurance cover you for the same things?

Every annual travel insurance policy is different. Generally, however, annual travel insurance covers the same things as single trip policies. This includes:

Medical expenses: for any medical treatment you need while abroad. If you have pre-existing conditions, tell the insurer when you take out your policy

Cancellation and delay: this covers you if you need to cancel your trip or if your flight is significantly delayed. Check you have enough insurance to cover both the flight and accommodation if you can’t go

Baggage and personal money: this is for lost baggage and stolen belongings. Make you have enough cover to replace everything you’re taking, in case it goes missing in transit

Repatriation: this pays for the cost of getting you home if you’re unwell

The best annual travel insurance policy options may also include:

Passport cover: this covers the costs incurred if your passport is lost or stolen on your travels

Extreme sports, winter sports or water sports cover: this covers you for any sporting activities you do on your travels, such as skiing or surfing

Medical cover for pre-existing conditions: talk to your insurance provider about these to see if you can get cover

What’s best, annual travel insurance or single-trip travel insurance?

If you regularly travel abroad, an annual policy could save you time and money because you don’t need to find a new policy for every trip you take. The same policy covers all the trips you take in a year. Plus, with the best annual travel insurance deals, you’re likely to pay a lot less than if you buy lots of single-trip policies. The more you travel, the more cost-effective it becomes.

Do I need an annual policy?

If you’re only going on one holiday, a single-trip policy is likely to be cheaper, but if you’re going away twice or more, annual travel insurance might be more cost-effective. Shop around to find the best annual policy for your needs.

The main benefits of annual travel insurance are:

it’s easier because you don’t have to keep arranging single-trip cover

you can go away spontaneously, knowing you’re protected

it can be cheaper

it’s suitable for most of the world, and you can adapt it to where you’re going

it’s flexible, so you can tailor how much cover you have for different scenarios

Where can I travel?

It depends on your policy. Most annual travel insurance gives you the choice of three territories. These are:

Europe

Worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands

Worldwide, including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands

Your insurance policy covers travel to countries within your chosen territories.

Before you travel, check the current government advice for the location you’re visiting. If you travel against the UK government’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, you could invalidate your insurance.

Are there any disadvantages or exclusions with annual travel insurance?

All annual travel insurance policies come with exclusions. However, you can often buy add-on cover for these. Common exclusions include:

some high-risk activities, such as extreme or winter sports

medical treatment for pre-existing conditions

claims for trips taken against government advice

claims linked to drugs or alcohol

strikes, if they were public knowledge when you took out insurance

claims resulting from not getting the necessary vaccinations for your trip

One of the main disadvantages is that age limits can be lower than for single-trip insurance. Also, if you buy annual travel insurance but only go on one trip abroad, you could pay more than necessary.

How long can you travel with annual travel insurance?

Each trip you take has a duration limit, so you’re only covered for a certain number of days per trip. This is usually between 30 and 90 days. Some policies also set a total trip duration limit – for example, a total of 180 days over the course of a year.

How to find the best annual travel insurance policy at the best price

As with any kind of insurance, the cheapest policy isn’t necessarily the best. Find the right level of cover for you at the best price available.

Check the policy carefully to see what’s covered. Otherwise, if something goes wrong, you could find yourself out of pocket.