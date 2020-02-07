If you go abroad a few times a year you could save money buying an annual travel insurance policy. Compare insurers that offer annual cover to use the same policy all year round.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best annual travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
An annual travel insurance policy lets you take multiple trips to multiple destinations across a 12-month period. You don’t need to let your insurance provider know every time you travel. Once your insurance is in place, you can jet off around the world at your leisure.
Every annual travel insurance policy is different. Generally, however, annual travel insurance covers the same things as single trip policies. This includes:
Medical expenses: for any medical treatment you need while abroad. If you have pre-existing conditions, tell the insurer when you take out your policy
Cancellation and delay: this covers you if you need to cancel your trip or if your flight is significantly delayed. Check you have enough insurance to cover both the flight and accommodation if you can’t go
Baggage and personal money: this is for lost baggage and stolen belongings. Make you have enough cover to replace everything you’re taking, in case it goes missing in transit
Repatriation: this pays for the cost of getting you home if you’re unwell
The best annual travel insurance policy options may also include:
Passport cover: this covers the costs incurred if your passport is lost or stolen on your travels
Extreme sports, winter sports or water sports cover: this covers you for any sporting activities you do on your travels, such as skiing or surfing
Medical cover for pre-existing conditions: talk to your insurance provider about these to see if you can get cover
If you regularly travel abroad, an annual policy could save you time and money because you don’t need to find a new policy for every trip you take. The same policy covers all the trips you take in a year. Plus, with the best annual travel insurance deals, you’re likely to pay a lot less than if you buy lots of single-trip policies. The more you travel, the more cost-effective it becomes.
If you’re only going on one holiday, a single-trip policy is likely to be cheaper, but if you’re going away twice or more, annual travel insurance might be more cost-effective. Shop around to find the best annual policy for your needs.
The main benefits of annual travel insurance are:
it’s easier because you don’t have to keep arranging single-trip cover
you can go away spontaneously, knowing you’re protected
it can be cheaper
it’s suitable for most of the world, and you can adapt it to where you’re going
it’s flexible, so you can tailor how much cover you have for different scenarios
It depends on your policy. Most annual travel insurance gives you the choice of three territories. These are:
Europe
Worldwide, excluding the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands
Worldwide, including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean islands
Your insurance policy covers travel to countries within your chosen territories.
Before you travel, check the current government advice for the location you’re visiting. If you travel against the UK government’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice, you could invalidate your insurance.
All annual travel insurance policies come with exclusions. However, you can often buy add-on cover for these. Common exclusions include:
some high-risk activities, such as extreme or winter sports
medical treatment for pre-existing conditions
claims for trips taken against government advice
claims linked to drugs or alcohol
strikes, if they were public knowledge when you took out insurance
claims resulting from not getting the necessary vaccinations for your trip
One of the main disadvantages is that age limits can be lower than for single-trip insurance. Also, if you buy annual travel insurance but only go on one trip abroad, you could pay more than necessary.
Each trip you take has a duration limit, so you’re only covered for a certain number of days per trip. This is usually between 30 and 90 days. Some policies also set a total trip duration limit – for example, a total of 180 days over the course of a year.
As with any kind of insurance, the cheapest policy isn’t necessarily the best. Find the right level of cover for you at the best price available.
Check the policy carefully to see what’s covered. Otherwise, if something goes wrong, you could find yourself out of pocket.
Think about what level of cover you want. How much baggage cover do you need? How much medical cover? Are you looking for a policy that covers the cost of repatriation? Once you know what you’re looking for, you can get quotes using our comparison tool. Then you can pick the cheapest option from the like-for-like policies you see.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
It depends. If you travel twice or more a year, annual cover can be cheaper.
It depends on your policy, but most insurers offer maximum single-trip lengths of between 30 and 90 days.
Buy your policy as soon as you book your holiday, so you are protected against cancellation before you travel.
Can I get annual travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions?
Yes, but it can be more expensive and not all insurers will cover you.
Yes, the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) only give you access to basic state-provided healthcare when in European Economic Area (EEA) countries.
Yes, and some policies offer business cover as an extra to cover things such as your laptop, mobile phone and any other business equipment.
If you have a medical problem, you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.Read More
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance policy. This step by step guide explains how to go about it.Read More
If you are heading off on holiday, you’ll need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy. But what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.Read More
Comparing travel could help you save money. Our award-winning travel insurance broker service makes sure you get the cover you need for the lowest premiums. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 29 March, 2022