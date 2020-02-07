Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is 90-day travel cover and do I need it?

That depends on your travel plans: 90-day travel insurance covers you for longer trips than standard travel insurance policies, which usually have a maximum trip length of 31 days for both single-trip and annual policies.

Travel insurance is not a legal requirement, but it can offer peace of mind.

Should I get single-trip or annual cover?

That depends on how often you plan to go away:

single-trip cover covers you for one trip

annual cover covers you for multiple trips over the course of one year

If you’re going travelling for a year or more you might need a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy that can cover you in several countries.

Which is cheaper?

If you are only going away once in the next year, you might assume a single-trip policy is best, but check annual policies too. Annual cover is often cheaper if you make several trips in a year, but it can also be cheaper even if you are only making one trip. For example:

a quote for a single-trip 90-day policy could cost £70

an annual policy with the same insurer and an individual trip length of more than 90 days could come to £50

However, some annual policies offer lower levels of cover than single-trip insurance, so look carefully at what is covered by each policy.

Here’s where to find additional help choosing between single-trip and annual cover.

How to get the best 90-day travel cover

To ensure you’re fully protected when you travel, be sure to:

Declare your medical conditions, because if you don’t, your insurance won’t cover you if you fall ill. Here’s how to make sure your pre-existing conditions are covered

Add extra cover if you need it, such as extreme or winter sports cover if you’re planning to take part in any such activities while you’re away

Once you know the type of policy and level of cover you need, compare as many policies as possible.

You can also try these eight ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance to get the best possible deal.