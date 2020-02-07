Compare travel insurance quotes that cover you on trips that last for 90 days or more. Check what each company offers and then pick the type of cover that best suits your needs.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Enter your details
Let us know what you need so that we can find our best 90-day travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.
3
Apply and save
Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.
Last updated: 14 April 2022
That depends on your travel plans: 90-day travel insurance covers you for longer trips than standard travel insurance policies, which usually have a maximum trip length of 31 days for both single-trip and annual policies.
Travel insurance is not a legal requirement, but it can offer peace of mind.
That depends on how often you plan to go away:
single-trip cover covers you for one trip
annual cover covers you for multiple trips over the course of one year
If you’re going travelling for a year or more you might need a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy that can cover you in several countries.
If you are only going away once in the next year, you might assume a single-trip policy is best, but check annual policies too. Annual cover is often cheaper if you make several trips in a year, but it can also be cheaper even if you are only making one trip. For example:
a quote for a single-trip 90-day policy could cost £70
an annual policy with the same insurer and an individual trip length of more than 90 days could come to £50
However, some annual policies offer lower levels of cover than single-trip insurance, so look carefully at what is covered by each policy.
Here’s where to find additional help choosing between single-trip and annual cover.
To ensure you’re fully protected when you travel, be sure to:
Declare your medical conditions, because if you don’t, your insurance won’t cover you if you fall ill. Here’s how to make sure your pre-existing conditions are covered
Add extra cover if you need it, such as extreme or winter sports cover if you’re planning to take part in any such activities while you’re away
Once you know the type of policy and level of cover you need, compare as many policies as possible.
You can also try these eight ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance to get the best possible deal.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
It depends on how many times you travel in a year. This guide will help you choose between single-trip and annual cover.
To find the cheapest deal, shop around for quotes. You can also try these eight ways to cut your travel insurance costs.
Yes. Remember to specify which countries or areas you will be visiting on your policy. Here’s how single-trip and annual travel insurance work.
Yes, although you may pay more than younger travellers, and your selection of insurers is likely to be smaller. Check our guide on how to find travel insurance as you get older.
Yes, but it can be more expensive and not all insurers will offer cover. This guide explains how to find travel insurance for pre-existing conditions.