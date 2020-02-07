<Travel insurance

Compare 90-day travel insurance for longer trips

Compare travel insurance quotes that cover you on trips that last for 90 days or more. Check what each company offers and then pick the type of cover that best suits your needs.

  • Compare options for long travel insurance from leading providers
  • Get quotes for insurance while you're abroad in under five minutes
  • Choose your extras
Compare 90-day travel insurance from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare 90-day travel cover

1

Enter your details

Let us know what you need so that we can find our best 90-day travel cover policies for your trip. Declare any medical conditions and also any extras such as extreme or winter sports cover.

2

Compare your options

Have a look through the options as cost can vary significantly between providers. The cheapest travel insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim.

3

Apply and save

Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best travel insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've decided on the provider you want, simply apply.

Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is 90-day travel cover and do I need it?

That depends on your travel plans: 90-day travel insurance covers you for longer trips than standard travel insurance policies, which usually have a maximum trip length of 31 days for both single-trip and annual policies.

Travel insurance is not a legal requirement, but it can offer peace of mind. 

Should I get single-trip or annual cover?

That depends on how often you plan to go away: 

  • single-trip cover covers you for one trip 

  • annual cover covers you for multiple trips over the course of one year

If you’re going travelling for a year or more you might need a specialist backpacker travel insurance policy that can cover you in several countries.

Which is cheaper?

If you are only going away once in the next year, you might assume a single-trip policy is best, but check annual policies too. Annual cover is often cheaper if you make several trips in a year, but it can also be cheaper even if you are only making one trip. For example:

  • a quote for a single-trip 90-day policy could cost £70

  • an annual policy with the same insurer and an individual trip length of more than 90 days could come to £50

However, some annual policies offer lower levels of cover than single-trip insurance, so look carefully at what is covered by each policy.

Here’s where to find additional help choosing between single-trip and annual cover.

How to get the best 90-day travel cover

To ensure you’re fully protected when you travel, be sure to:

Once you know the type of policy and level of cover you need, compare as many policies as possible.

You can also try these eight ways to cut the cost of your travel insurance to get the best possible deal.

You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.

Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.

You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.

90-day travel insurance FAQs

