Platinum Credit Cards | Compare Our Best Credit Cards Deals July 2022

Credit cards are way of borrowing money from bank, building society, or any type of lender. You borrow the money at the point of sale to pay for purchases or services. You can then pay off the amount you borrow over a longer period of time, but you'll be charged interest on top.
There are two main features of a credit card: The credit limit, which determines the maximum amount you can borrow; and the interest rate, or APR, which is the rate you'll be charged for your borrowing. Both of these are assessed based on your credit score and overall finances.
Balance transfer cards let you to move debt from one or more cards to a new one and pay it off at a lower interest rate. Many offer lengthy interest-free periods, so all your repayments go towards paying off your debt, rather than interest, so you'll pay off your balance quicker and save on interest at the same time.
0% purchase cards offer lengthy introductory interest-free periods, so you can make large purchases with your credit card and spread the cost over several months. As long as you pay off the full balance before the end of the interest-free period, you won't pay any interest.
Money transfer cards allow you to move money from your new card directly to your bank account. You can then pay for goods and services using your debit card. These also often have long interest-free introductory periods, so you you can spread the cost of your spending over several months without paying interest.
Credit building cards are aimed at individuals with no previous experience of borrowing or those with poor credit histories. These cards are easier to get and usually come with high interest rates and low credit limits.
These cards are aimed specifically at regular travellers. They don't charge foreign transaction fees, so you can use them even when you're travelling abroad. If you often find yourself in Europe or further afield, a travel credit card may be worth considering.
Rewards credit cards offer you bonuses for using the. The rewards tend to vary from card to card, but some of the most common rewards offered include vouchers or in-store points and air miles. Some provide cashback every time you spend on the card. Many of these charge annual fees and typically have high APRs.
The annual percentage rate (APR) is the interest rate at which you will borrow money on you credit card. It's typically stated as a yearly interest rate and includes any fees and costs associated with the card. In most cases you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
Unlike joint current accounts, there is no such thing as joint account for credit cards. What you can do is add an additional card holder to your card, such a partner, child or parent. This means that the additional card holder will have their on own seperate card, but you will be responsible for any debt accumulated on that card.
Yes. Most cards have a 14-day cooling off period that starts from the day you receive the card. If you change your mind about the card during that time, you can return it to the provider. While there is no penalty fee, you do have to pay off any balance you may have accrued on the card within 30 days.
If you miss a repayment on your credit card, you're mostly likely going to be charged a penalty and lose any introductory benefits, such as an interest free offer. It will also go on your credit report as a negative mark and hurt your credit score.
You can check your credit score by using a credit reference agency. These are companies that collect information about your credit behaviour to determine your credit score. Experian, Equifax and CallCredit are the three main credit agencies in the UK. Checking your credit online is free thanks to new GDPR regulations that were instituted in May 2018.