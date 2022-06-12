Platinum Credit Cards | Compare Our Best Credit Cards Deals July 2022

<Credit Cards
Compare our best credit card deals

Find the credit card that works for you

On this page
How credit cards work

Credit cards are way of borrowing money from bank, building society, or any type of lender. You borrow the money at the point of sale to pay for purchases or services. You can then pay off the amount you borrow over a longer period of time, but you'll be charged interest on top.

There are two main features of a credit card: The credit limit, which determines the maximum amount you can borrow; and the interest rate, or APR, which is the rate you'll be charged for your borrowing. Both of these are assessed based on your credit score and overall finances.

Clear your balance
To avoid being charged interest, always pay off the full balance of your credit card each month. This way you won't be charged interest on your spending, and any rewards or cashback you earn is an added bonus.
Use CardFinder
If your application for a credit card has been rejected, don't apply for another one straight away. Making several applications in a short period of time can affect your credit score. Wait at least six months till you apply again.
Never miss a payment
Missing payments is a cardinal sin when using a credit card. Not only will you be charged a fee, but it also leaves a mark on your credit file and it'll make it harder for you to borrow in the future. This is why it's important to make atleast the minimum repayment every time it's due.

The different types of credit cards

The different types of credit cards
Balance transfer
Balance transfer

Balance transfer cards let you to move debt from one or more cards to a new one and pay it off at a lower interest rate. Many offer lengthy interest-free periods, so all your repayments go towards paying off your debt, rather than interest, so you'll pay off your balance quicker and save on interest at the same time.

Compare balance transfer cards
0% purchase cards
0% purchase cards

0% purchase cards offer lengthy introductory interest-free periods, so you can make large purchases with your credit card and spread the cost over several months. As long as you pay off the full balance before the end of the interest-free period, you won't pay any interest.

Compare 0% Credit Cards
Money transfer cards
Money transfer cards

Money transfer cards allow you to move money from your new card directly to your bank account. You can then pay for goods and services using your debit card. These also often have long interest-free introductory periods, so you you can spread the cost of your spending over several months without paying interest.

Compare money transfer cards
Credit building cards
Credit building cards

Credit building cards are aimed at individuals with no previous experience of borrowing or those with poor credit histories. These cards are easier to get and usually come with high interest rates and low credit limits.

Compare credit building cards
Travel credit cards
Travel credit cards

These cards are aimed specifically at regular travellers. They don't charge foreign transaction fees, so you can use them even when you're travelling abroad. If you often find yourself in Europe or further afield, a travel credit card may be worth considering.

Compare travel credit cards
Rewards cards
Rewards cards

Rewards credit cards offer you bonuses for using the. The rewards tend to vary from card to card, but some of the most common rewards offered include vouchers or in-store points and air miles. Some provide cashback every time you spend on the card. Many of these charge annual fees and typically have high APRs.

Compare rewards credit cards

Pros and cons of credit cards

Spread the cost of purchases
Protecting yourself against fraud
Improve your credit score
Rewards and extras
Spread the cost of purchases
Protecting yourself against fraud
Improve your credit score
Rewards and extras
Getting a credit card with bad creditBad credit doesn't hold you back from getting a credit card, but it might limit your options. Most bad credit credit cards have high interest rates, and low credit limits.
Credit score 101
Primary Guide
What is a credit record?
Seconday Guide 1
How does credit scoring work?
We take a look at who decides your credit score and what you can do about it.
Secondary Guide 2
How to improve your credit score
Here are some steps you can take to boost your chances of getting credit in the future.
Find more guides here
Find more guides here

